Here’s what Apple is planning for its 2019 iPhones

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Apple is preparing new iPhones with a powerful 3D camera, reports Bloomberg.

The largest new iPhone will reportedly include three cameras on the back.

Apple usually announces new iPhones in September.

Bloomberg is out with a new report describing some of Apple’s product roadmap for 2019 and 2020.

Apple typically launches new iPhones in September, and its plans are reportedly starting to be locked down now.

The biggest change to next year’s iPhones? A better camera.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that this year’s iPhones will have 3D camera on the back. Currently, devices like the iPhone XS and iPhone XR have a 3D camera on the front that’s used for the phone’s facial-recognition system.

The more powerful camera could be able to measure how far things are away from it up to 15 feet, according to the report, which would enable and supercharge so-called augmented reality apps that place virtual objects in the real world.

Apple is widely expected to release three phones this year that are effectively upgraded versions of this year’s lineup, the $749 iPhone XR, the $999 iPhone XS, and the $1099 iPhone XS Max. They will have upgraded chips and software, including a system-wide dark mode, according to the report.

The largest and most expensive phone, which could replace the iPhone XS Max, will have a three-camera module on its back, according to Bloomberg, which will enable additional zoom features.

Many of the details reported by Bloomberg about Apple’s 2019 iPhone lineup have previously been mentioned by the Wall Street Journal and TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Based on the currently available information, Apple’s device lineup this year is shaping up to be something like this: