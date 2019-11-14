Apple’s powerful new 16-inch MacBook Pro can perform up to 80% faster – but it’ll cost S$3,999 in Singapore

The 16-inch MacBook Pro comes with six-core and octacore processors and is priced at S$3,499 and S$3,999 respectively. Apple

Apple is going big, quite literally.

The tech giant revealed on Wednesday (Nov 13) a new 16-inch MacBook Pro that it claims has “80 per cent faster performance“.

Starting at S$3,499, the Retina Display laptop is already listed on Apple’s official website and the Apple Store App.

There are two versions of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, a six-core and an eight-core. Both come in Apple’s signature Space Grey and Silver colours.

The new Pros use Intel i7 and i9 processors with speeds of up to 4.6 GHz and 4.8 GHz respectively. The octacore version will cost you S$3,999. Apple

Both versions have a six-speaker sound system and can be configured to have up to 8TB of SSD storage.

It also features AMD Radeon Pro 5000M series graphics, GDDR6 video memory and an 8GB VRAM option.

According to Apple, this means that users who opt for the highest-end graphics options can see up to 80 per cent faster performance than the previous high-end configuration.

Customers who choose the standard configuration will still see 2.1 times faster performance than the quad-core 15-inch MacBook Pro, it added.

For example, complex edits in Adobe Photoshop can be applied 2.1 times faster, while Xcode can compile codes up to 1.8 times faster, Apple said.

To power this performance, the MacBook uses a 100Wh battery that provides up to 11 hours of battery life.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro comes with Apple’s T2 Security Chip a new “Magic Keyboard” that has a scissor mechanism and 1mm of key travel, which provides more responsive key-pressing. Apple

Supports 12 more watts during intensive workloads

The new MacBook can also run at higher power for a longer period of time, Apple said.

Through the use of a better fan system – with a bigger impeller and vents – the Pro has 28 per cent more airflow, and 35 per cent less heat sink.

According to Apple, this allows it to support up to 12 more watts during intensive workloads than the previous design.

Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR coming in December

On Wednesday, Apple also said that its new Mac Pro desktop and Pro Display XDR flat panel monitor will be available for order in December.

In the US, they are expected to cost US$5,999 (S$8,178) and US$4,999 respectively.

The desktop will have up to 28-core Xeon processors and a 1.5TB capacity and the “world’s most powerful graphics card”, the tech giant added.

As for the monitor, it will have a 32-inch Retina 6K Display with P3 wide and 10-bit colour, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and a superwide viewing angle.

The Mac Pro desktop (left) and the Pro Display XDR (right). Apple

