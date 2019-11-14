Apple’s powerful new 16-inch MacBook Pro can perform up to 80% faster – but it’ll cost S$3,999 in Singapore

Apple is going big, quite literally.
The tech giant revealed on Wednesday (Nov 13) a new 16-inch MacBook Pro that it claims has “80 per cent faster performance“.
Starting at S$3,499, the Retina Display laptop is already listed on Apple’s official website and the Apple Store App.
There are two versions of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, a six-core and an eight-core. Both come in Apple’s signature Space Grey and Silver colours.
Both versions have a six-speaker sound system and can be configured to have up to 8TB of SSD storage.
It also features AMD Radeon Pro 5000M series graphics, GDDR6 video memory and an 8GB VRAM option.
According to Apple, this means that users who opt for the highest-end graphics options can see up to 80 per cent faster performance than the previous high-end configuration.
Customers who choose the standard configuration will still see 2.1 times faster performance than the quad-core 15-inch MacBook Pro, it added.
For example, complex edits in Adobe Photoshop can be applied 2.1 times faster, while Xcode can compile codes up to 1.8 times faster, Apple said.
To power this performance, the MacBook uses a 100Wh battery that provides up to 11 hours of battery life.
Supports 12 more watts during intensive workloads
The new MacBook can also run at higher power for a longer period of time, Apple said.
Through the use of a better fan system – with a bigger impeller and vents – the Pro has 28 per cent more airflow, and 35 per cent less heat sink.
According to Apple, this allows it to support up to 12 more watts during intensive workloads than the previous design.
Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR coming in December
On Wednesday, Apple also said that its new Mac Pro desktop and Pro Display XDR flat panel monitor will be available for order in December.
In the US, they are expected to cost US$5,999 (S$8,178) and US$4,999 respectively.
The desktop will have up to 28-core Xeon processors and a 1.5TB capacity and the “world’s most powerful graphics card”, the tech giant added.
As for the monitor, it will have a 32-inch Retina 6K Display with P3 wide and 10-bit colour, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and a superwide viewing angle.
Read Also:
- I’ve been using Apple’s brand-new 16-inch MacBook Pro for only a few hours, but I can already tell Apple made changes in all the right places
- Here’s a closer look at the stunning new 6K monitor Apple just announced alongside the 2019 Mac Pro
- These are the Singapore prices of Apple’s iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPad and Apple Watch