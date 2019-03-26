Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg go wild for Apple’s spinning elevator

caption Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey are working on content for Apple’s new TV streaming service. source Twitter/Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg were filmed enjoying Apple’s new spinning elevator at its corporate HQ in Cupertino, California, on Monday.

Winfrey tweeted, “Who knew the elevator was going to spin?” alongside a clip of herself, Spielberg and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Two of the biggest names in Hollywood were all-smiles on Monday after going for a spin – quite literally – in Apple’s twisting elevator.

Oprah Winfrey tweeted a video of her and Steven Spielberg snugly ensconced inside the lift, dutifully escorted by Apple CEO Tim Cook.

As the elevator starts to move, Winfrey says “this isn’t like an elevator it’s like a glass tube,” while Spielberg jokes “what the hell is happening?!”

Who knew the elevator was going to spin? Only at @apple! pic.twitter.com/aIV76v5nRm — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 25, 2019

The elevator is located in the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple’s corporate HQ in Cupertino, California. Here it is from another angle:

Winfrey and Spielberg are among the stars currently working on original content for Apple’s newly-announced TV streaming service, Apple TV+.

Other big names working on Apple exclusives include Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, who were both present at Monday’s launch.