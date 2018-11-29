APPLY NOW: Insider Inc. is hiring a paid video copyediting intern

Insider Inc. is hiring a paid copyediting intern to work in our New York City office for six months.

The copyediting intern will primarily edit copy for our videos across Insider Inc. but also edit a variety of news articles and features.

This person will be responsible for editing copy on-screen for grammar, punctuation, spelling, sense, and Insider Inc. style.

We’re looking for someone who can work quickly and independently, sometimes without the luxury of querying reporters and other editors.

Attention to detail is necessary but so is speed.

Requirements:

Professional experience copyediting, preferably for a newspaper or news website. (If you do not have experience copyediting, please do not apply.)

Familiarity with AP style, content-management systems, social media, and instant messaging.

Team player with a positive attitude, a sense of humor, and a good ear for language.

Pass a two-part editing test, on page and on-screen.

APPLY HERE with a resume and cover letter if interested.

Please note that this internship requires that you work in our Manhattan office. Interns are encouraged to work full-time (40 hours a week) and the internship is paid hourly.