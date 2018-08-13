APPLY NOW: Insider Inc. is hiring a paid visual features intern

Insider Inc. is looking for a visual features intern to write photo-driven features and lists on a variety of topics like tech, travel, food, and everything in between.

Do you love to tell stories with tons of photos? If so, this internship is for you.

In this position, you can expect to tell stories like these:

Interns at Insider don’t sit around and get coffee. They spend their days pitching, researching, and writing great stories. Interns are integral members of our team. Writing experience is a must for this internship. Photography experience is a plus, but not necessary. The ideal candidate will be eager to hit the ground running and write irresistible stories. APPLY HERE with a resume and cover letter if interested, and specify why you’re interested in writing visual features. Please note that this internship requires that you work in our Manhattan office and runs for six months. Interns are encouraged to work 40 hours a week.