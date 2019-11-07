APPLY NOW: Insider Inc. is hiring a Senior Designer, Insider Studios

source Hollis Johnson/ Insider Inc

Insider Inc. is hiring a Senior Designer for our Insider Studios group, a team that partners with marketers from top-tier brands to create and build custom advertising campaigns. Insider Studios also serves as the primary creative services resource for the sales, marketing, and events teams.

The designer will work with internal stakeholders to manage the presentation of the Insider Inc. brand to clients and partners, and would concept and build logos, graphics packages, events branding, and other materials in support of the company’s B2B marketing and sales efforts. A secondary part of the role is to concept, build, and execute advertising creative, landing pages, galleries, and infographics as part of branded content and native advertising programs.

The ideal candidate has proven experience handling multiple projects at the same time, will work closely with the Studios team, ad operations, sales development, and others across the company. You will be expected to create fresh, compelling, and inspired creative, while working within the established style guidelines of the client and Insider. Ideally, you will be a craftsperson and a visual thinker, with a strong body of digital campaign work, who believes in the potential of design to communicate, clarify, and inspire.

Skills you’ll need to succeed at Insider Studios:

• 5+ years of digital design experience

• In-depth knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite

• Practical, hands-on experience with HTML5 and CSS

• Firm understanding of digital advertising standards

• A smart, bold and responsive approach to design

• Ability to think big and not always conform

• Ability to thoughtfully communicate and make the complex, simple

APPLY HERE