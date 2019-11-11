APPLY NOW: Insider Inc. is hiring a Software Engineer – Engagement

source Hollis Johnson

Insider Inc. is looking for a mid-level Software Engineer to join our growing Engagement Engineering team. What does an Engineer’s role at Insider look like exactly? From the Latin root of the word ‘Engine’, the word Engineer derives from the word ingenuity, meaning to show brilliance in creation. Engineers put the parts of a functioning tool or device together to solve important problems. Here at Insider Inc. we solve our unique problems and solve them well. We combine our ingenuity with our desire to delight our readers. We build our products from the ground up. We are a talented and collaborative group. We are ardent coders and tinkerers of technology. The Engagement Team at Insider is passionate about delivering great user experiences that delight our readers. It’s our mission to build and refine our consumer-facing products (e.g. Business Insider) and make them engaging, accessible and enjoyable. There is so much more we want to do and we need your help! Here’s who YOU are: • You have been working with web technologies for 3+ years. • You have experience writing clean, maintainable, production-grade JavaScript • You are a strong problem solver who is always looking for solutions • You value testing your code and can implement unit and functional tests • You are intimately familiar with Chrome/Firefox/Safari dev tools • You have applied experience and understanding with common software design patterns. • You are interested in every aspect of the stack from top to bottom Bonus Points: • You are familiar with server-side programming in Node JS, Go or PHP • You have experience with UX design You are a great fit culturally if: • You’re an advocate for great user experiences. • You’re a self-starter, and love taking initiative to fix issues before being assigned them. • You enjoy raising code quality by suggesting best practices and identifying problems during code reviews. • You’re excited to grow your team’s visibility in the tech community through blogging, tech talks, writing docs, and open-source projects. Bonus Points: • You love playing obscure board games (we host semi-regular board game nights) Apply and tell us a bit about yourself!

