Special offer to attend IGNITION: Transforming Finance at the New York Stock Exchange on June 10!

source Jin S. Lee/Business Insider

Don’t miss the finance event of the season. Apply to attend IGNITION: Transforming Finance in New York City on Monday, June 10.

Come spend your morning at the New York Stock Exchange with Business Insider’s top journalists for breakfast and an insider’s conversation with some of the brightest minds in finance. They’ll break down the hype around AI, big data, blockchain, and crypto – and share how they’re mining value from these and other fintech opportunities.

Agenda will include:

Omer Ismail , Head of Consumer Digital Finance in the Americas, Marcus by Goldman Sachs, in conversation with Dakin Campbell , Senior Finance Correspondent, Business Insider

, Head of Consumer Digital Finance in the Americas, in conversation with , Senior Finance Correspondent, A conversation moderated by Meghan Morris , Senior Finance Reporter, Business Insider with: Lucien Foster, Head of Digital Partnerships, BNY Mellon Huw Richards, Global Head of Digital Investment Banking, JP Morgan

, Senior Finance Reporter, with: A discussion moderated by Alyson Shontell, US Editor-in-Chief, Business Insider featuring: Megan Brewer , Executive Director and Head of the Technology Innovation Office, Morgan Stanley Mariquit Corcoran , Managing Director and Head of Partnerships and Programmes for Group Innovation, Barclays Gavin Michael , Head of Technology, Global Consumer Bank (GCB), Citi

US Editor-in-Chief, featuring:

Plus, when the programming wraps up, you’ll have an exclusive opportunity to visit the famed NYSE trading floor, steeped in Wall Street history.

Apply here to be eligible to score a ticket! And join the conversation on Twitter by using the hashtag #IGNITIONFinance.

source Jin S. Lee/Business Insider

When: Monday, June 10

Where: New York Stock Exchange, 11 Wall St, New York, NY 10005

What’s Included: Your ticket will give you full access to the morning’s programming, and includes breakfast and an optional tour of the Stock Exchange.