Appointment of Mr Allan Yu as Chief Executive Officer of Tahoe Life

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 2 January 2020 – Tahoe Life Insurance Company Limited (“Tahoe Life”, “the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Allan Yu as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tahoe Life effective 1 January 2020.









Mr Allan Yu, Chief Executive Officer of Tahoe Life

In his new role, Allan will be responsible for driving Tahoe Life to become one of the leading life insurers in Hong Kong and continuing the success of Tahoe Life in driving further growth and sales through multiple distribution channels, as well as capitalising on the opportunities brought about by the development of the Greater Bay Area.

Allan first worked for Tahoe Investment Group Co., Ltd. (“the Group”) on the acquisition of Dah Sing Life Assurance Company Limited and Dah Sing Insurance Services Limited in 2016 and was one of the core members in the process. He then became Executive Director of Tahoe Life in 2017 following the successful completion of the acquisition. He has very strong bonding with Tahoe Life and has rejoined the Company since October 2019.

Possessing over 45 years of experience in the general and life insurance industry with exceptional management strength and expertise in underwriting, pricing, reinsurance, claim reserving models and product development particularly in general insurance, Allan is a proven leader with profound experience, business vision and the ability to bring people together. He assumed various senior management roles in international and local insurance companies previously, including CEO of the Hong Kong branch of a Swiss international insurer. His appointment as CEO of Tahoe Life will definitely benefit the Company, the customers and the industry as the Company enters its next chapter of innovation and business growth.

Mr Huang Qisen, Chairman of Tahoe Investment Group Co., Limited and Tahoe Life, commented on the appointment of Mr Allan Yu, “Allan is an industry veteran who has outstanding leadership capabilities and extensive networks within the industry. I have the highest confidence in Allan and his team who can lead Tahoe Life to drive profitable growth with the unanimous support of the Board.”

Biography of Mr Allan Yu, ACII, Chartered Insurer

Current positions

CEO, Tahoe Life Insurance Company Limited

Chairman, Insurance Training Board, Vocational Training Council

Chairman, Insurance Industry Training Advisory Committee, Qualifications Framework

Honorary Secretary, Insurance Complaints Bureau

Past positions

2017 – 2018 Executive Director, Tahoe Life Insurance Company Limited 2017 – 2018 Executive Director, Tahoe Life Insurance Company (Macau) Limited 2016 – 2018 Member, Industry Advisory Committee (General Business), Insurance Authority 2015 – 2016 Chairman, General Insurance Council of Hong Kong Federation of Insurers 2010 – 2011 Chairman, Hong Kong Federation of Insurers 2008 – 2009 Chairman, General Insurance Council of Hong Kong Federation of Insurers 2007 – 2016 Director, Employees’ Compensation Insurance Residual Scheme Bureau Ltd. 2007 – 2009 Chairman, Employees Compensation Insurer Insolvency Bureau 2004 – 2006 Chairman, Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Hong Kong





About Tahoe Life Insurance Company Limited

Tahoe Life Insurance Company Limited (incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tahoe Investment Group Co., Ltd. providing all-round insurance plans including savings, critical illness, life insurance, medical protection and investment-linked products. Tahoe Life strives to support the Group to become a global financial enterprise. With the solid background of the Group’s medical network, financial investment ability, sophisticated customer base and its 30-year extensive experience in professional insurance operation and management in Hong Kong, Tahoe Life has an advantage in the market and we are dedicated to rendering comprehensive services to craft a brilliant future for our customers.





About Tahoe Investment Group Co., Ltd.

Tahoe Investment Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1993 by Mr Huang Qisen. It is a leading conglomerate with businesses in real estate, financial services, medical services and healthcare, culture and education, and senior care sector. The Group has total assets over RMB 257 billion and has equity holdings in a listed company — Tahoe Group Co., Ltd.