WHERE ARE THEY NOW: Every winner of ‘The Apprentice’ and ‘Celebrity Apprentice’

caption Donald Trump promotes his reality show “The Apprentice” in 2012. source Getty

Before President Donald Trump entered the White House, the former businessman gained popularity hosting a pair of reality TV shows, “The Apprentice” and “The Celebrity Apprentice”.

Each show ran for seven seasons with Trump leading the way before he announced his plans to run for president. “The New Celebrity Apprentice” continued for one more season with former California Gov. and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger as the face of the show, but it was canceled after the season concluded.

In the early days, “Apprentice” contestants who didn’t hear “You’re fired!” from Trump got to work as an executive vice president of the Trump Organization for a year.

It’s been 14 years since the show premiered on NBC. Here’s what all the winners of “The Apprentice” and “Celebrity Apprentice” are up to now.

‘The Apprentice’ Season 1: Bill Rancic

caption Bill Rancic arrives at the NBCUniversal’s 73rd Annual Golden Globes After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Rancic became a motivational speaker and a brand ambassador for Rogaine.

He has also hosted and appeared on several TV shows talking about entrepreneurship and has written four books, including a New York Times best-seller called “You’re Hired“.

Rancic is also a restaurant owner, philanthropist, and real estate developer.

He and his wife, E! host Giuliana Rancic, started an app called Pear to provide parents with answers to their questions and concerns about raising children.

Sources: Hollywood Life, Bill Rancic, ABC

‘The Apprentice’ Season 2: Kelly Perdew

caption The Apprentice’s Kelly Perdew attends the launch of Cynthia Garrett and QVC’s ‘Love Conquers All’ jewelry line at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on August 22, 2006 in Hollywood, California. source Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

Perdew now serves on the advisory board of The Code of Support Foundation, which provides assistance to members of the military and veterans.

He has been a life-long entrepreneur and is currently the CEO of Moonshots Capital, a hedge fund that invests in technology startups and companies started by veterans.

Perdew also serves on several other company boards, and frequently gives public speeches on leadership, technology, and career development.

Sources: Code of Support Foundation, Moonshots Capital

‘The Apprentice’ Season 3: Kendra Todd

caption Apprentice winner Kendra Todd makes an appearance at Trump Tower to interview candidates for NBC’s next ‘Apprentice’ on July 8, 2005 in New York City. source Peter Kramer/Getty Images

Todd currently operates her own realty group based in Seattle.

Realtor Magazine named her one of the Top 30 Under 30, and she once hosted a TV show called “My House Is Worth What?” on HGTV.

She has also written a best-selling book on creating wealth called “Risk & Grow Rich”.

Sources: The Kendra Todd Group, Christian Broadcasting Network

‘The Apprentice’ Season 4: Randal Pinkett

caption Former Apprentice participant Dr. Randel Pinkett speaks at a press conference at the Roosevelt Hotel on April 15, 2016 in New York City. source Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Pinkett founded consulting firm BCT Partners.

Before that, he worked for GE, AT&T Bell Laboratories, and Lucent Technologies, plus started four other business ventures. Pinkett is also a public speaker and has appeared on a variety of TV shows.

He wrote a book, and his writings have also appeared in many academic papers and articles. Lastly, Pinkett is actively involved in a wide variety of non-profits and foundations.

Source: Randall Pinkett

‘The Apprentice’ Season 5: Sean Yazbeck

caption ‘Apprentice’ winner Sean Yazbeck poses in the lobby during Olympus Fashion Week in Bryant Park September 8, 2005 in New York City. source Katy Winn/Getty Images for IMG

Yazbeck started his own telecommunications company called Wavsys. His company has appeared on Inc.’s list of “Fastest Growing Companies in America”.

The British government gave him Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2014. Yazbeck has also appeared on multiple TV shows and is actively involved with charity.

He has worked closely with the Voices for Children Foundation, which helps children who are in foster care and have been victims of abuse.

Source: IMDB

‘The Apprentice’ Season 6: Stefanie Schaeffer

caption Stefanie Schaeffer, vice president and managing director of the Trump International Hotel & Tower Las Vegas, attends the opening ceremony for the property on April 11, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Schaeffer has spent the majority of her professional career as a TV and YouTube host.

She was a correspondent for the TV Guide Channel and, with her background in law, hosted a web series called “Know Your Rights” to help people better understand the legal system.

Schaeffer is also a motivational speaker who gives talks on gaining success in business.

She wrote a book on achieving business success and is involved with charities that advocate for autism awareness, cancer research, and children’s issues.

Source: Cision

‘The Apprentice’ Season 7: Brandy Kuentzel

source LinkedIn

Kuentzel returned to her legal roots and is now the general counsel and director of advocacy for the San Francisco SPCA, where she oversees all legal affairs and advocacy campaigns.

Source: LinkedIn

‘The Celebrity Apprentice’ Season 1: Piers Morgan

caption Trump and Piers Morgan celebrate Kim Kardashian’s appearance on ‘The Apprentice’ at Provocateur on November 10, 2010 in New York, New York. source John W. Ferguson/Getty Images

Television personality and journalist Piers Morgan hosted a primetime show on CNN for three years before returning home to the UK and becoming the host of a show called “Good Morning Britain” on ITV.

He’s also one of the 47 people Trump follows on Twitter.

Sources: The Guardian, The Hollywood Reporter, Business Insider

‘The Celebrity Apprentice’ Season 2: Joan Rivers

caption Trump and Joan Rivers attend ‘The Celebrity Apprentice’ season finale at the at American Museum of Natural History on May 10, 2009 in New York City. source Brad Barket/Getty Images

Rivers continued her legendary comedic, acting, writing, and entrepreneurial career until she passed away at the age of 81 in 2014.

Source: IMDB

‘The Celebrity Apprentice’ Season 3: Bret Michaels

caption Trump and singer Bret Michaels attend the ‘Celebrity Apprentice All Stars’ Season 13 Bus Tour at on October 12, 2012 in New York City. source Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Michaels has continued his music and television career.

He has appeared in several reality TV shows, including VH1 hit “Rock of Love”, and is currently on tour across the US.

Source: Bret Michaels

‘The Celebrity Apprentice’ Season 4: John Rich

caption Trump, musician John Rich, and Melania Trump attend ‘The Celebrity Apprentice’ Season 4 Finale at Trump SoHo on May 22, 2011 in New York City. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

After a brief hiatus to pursue a solo career, Rich reunited with Big Kenny and the country music duo “Big & Rich” is back performing together.

Source: Taste of Country, John Rich

‘The Celebrity Apprentice’ Season 5: Arsenio Hall

caption Donald Trump (L) and Arsenio Hall arrive at the 2012 Miss USA pageant the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on June 3, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. source Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Hall tried to revive his popular 1990s and talk show, but CBS canceled it after one season.

Nowadays, he’s traveling around the country doing stand-up comedy.

Sources: Variety, Arsenio Hall

‘The Celebrity Apprentice’ Season 6: Trace Adkins

caption Trace Adkins attends the ‘Celebrity Apprentice All Stars’ Season 13 Press Conference at Jack Studios on October 12, 2012 in New York City. source Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

After losing in his first appearance on the show, Adkins returned for “The All-Star Celebrity Apprentice” and came out on top.

The country star has continued his music career and is currently on tour.

Source: Trace Adkins

‘The Celebrity Apprentice’ Season 7: Leeza Gibbons

caption TV personality Leeza Gibbons speaks onstage during the ‘The Celebrity Apprentice’ panel discussion at the NBC/Universal portion of the 2015 Winter TCA Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 16, 2015 in Pasadena, California. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Gibbons has continued her television career by appearing in and producing a number of daytime shows.

She now hosts the Rose Parade and has written two books, including a New York Times bestseller.

Gibbons is also an advocate for Alzheimer’s awareness and created the nonprofit Leeza’s Care Connection.

Source: IMDB, Leeza Gibbons

‘The New Celebrity Apprentice’ Season 1: Matt Iseman

caption Matt Iseman of American Ninja Warrior attends Entertainment Weekly & PEOPLE New York Upfronts celebration at The Bowery Hotel on May 14, 2018 in New York City. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People

In the final season of the reality show, hosted by Arnold Schwarzenegger, comedian, actor, and TV host Matt Iseman came out on top.

Iseman can now be seen as the host of “American Ninja Warrior” on NBC.

Source: Matt Iseman