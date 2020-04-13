Americans’ approval of the Trump administration’s handling of coronavirus has been steadily falling, but for the first time it’s net negative

caption President Donald Trump participates in Easter blessing in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington source Reuters

President Donald Trump’s approval rating for how he’s handled the coronavirus outbreak is underwater for the first time since March 1st in Morning Consult’s polling.

In the April 10-12 version of the survey, 45% approved of Trump’s handling of the crisis compared to 49% who disapproved, leaving him with a net negative approval of four percentage points.

In the previous poll, conducted April 3-5, Trump has a net positive approval rating of one point, with 48% approval and 47% disapproval.

Trump’s approval for his handling of the coronavirus crisis has fallen from 53% on the March 17-20 version of their poll to 45% in the April 10-12 survey, which surveyed 1,987 registered voters.

In the same amount of time, Trump’s disapproval has increased by ten percentage points from 39% on March 17-20 to 49% on April 10-12, leaving him with a net negative approval rating of negative four percentage points in the latest poll.

Each of Morning Consult’s approval polls surveys around 2,000 registered voters each with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

On Saturday, The Times published a lengthy investigation of all the instances Trump brushed aside warnings of the severity of the coronavirus crisis, failed to act, and was delayed by significant infighting and mixed messages from the White House over what action to take and when.

The Times conducted dozens of interviews with current and former officials and obtained 80 pages of emails from a number of public health experts both within and outside of the federal government who sounded the alarm about the severity of the crisis on an email chain they called “Red Dawn.”

In addition to Trump’s approval now being underwater in Morning Consult, he remains one of the least trusted officials on the coronavirus crisis in Insider polling.

In a SurveyMonkey Audience poll conducted April 10-11, Insider asked respondents to rank 10 top public officials on a scale from 1 to 5 for how much they trust the person for official guidance on the coronavirus crisis.

While respondents ranked Dr. Anthony Fauci and Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York are ranked the highest, Trump came in second-to-last place, receiving an average rank of 2.48 out of 5. His son-in-law, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, came in last place with a score of 2.35 out of 5.