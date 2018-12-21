‘Aquaman’ is already on par with other big superhero movies at the US box office, and is expected to beat ‘Mary Poppins Returns’

caption “Aquaman” source Warner Bros.

“Aquaman” made $9 million in Thursday night previews and has made a total of $13.7 million in preview screenings in the US.

That’s on par with the Thursday previews of “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” and “Doctor Strange,” and slightly behind “Venom” and “Wonder Woman.”

“Aquaman” will get a boost from the five-day holiday weekend, and looks to lead the competition of “Mary Poppins Returns” and “Bumblebee.”

“Aquaman” has already made more money than its production budget thanks to the international box office, and the DC Comics superhero movie is on its way to a big opening in the US, as well.

For comparison, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” made $8.7 million on Thursday, and Marvel’s “Doctor Strange” made $9.4 million. Those movies made $91.6 million and $85 million in their opening weekends, respectively.

“Aquaman” landed just behind other big superhero movies like “Venom” and “Wonder Woman” in Thursday night previews. “Venom” made $10 million on Thursday and went on to an $80 million opening weekend. “Wonder Woman” grossed $11 million in Thursday previews, and made $103 million in its opening.

But “Aquaman” will get a boost from the extended, five-day holiday weekend, and industry projections place it at $120 million. It’s expected to win a competitive weekend against other big new releases like Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns” and the latest “Transformers” movie, “Bumblebee.”

Warner Bros. released “Aquaman” two weeks ago in China, a rare move that has paid off. The movie has grossed $266 million internationally, $189 million of which has come from China.