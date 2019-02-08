An ‘Aquaman’ horror spin-off movie is officially in the works about the Trench creatures

source Warner Bros.

An “Aquaman” spin-off movie is in the works focused on the Trench creatures, Warner Bros. confirmed to Business Insider on Friday.

The Trench creatures are former Atlanteans that evolved into deep-sea monsters when the city of Atlantis sunk.

DC Comics superhero movie “Aquaman” swam its way past $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Now, the studio Warner Bros. is gearing up to take advantage of the movie’s success.

A Warner Bros. spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that an “Aquaman” spin-off is in the works that will focus on the deadly Trench creatures seen in the first movie.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported about the spinoff on Friday, which it says is called “The Trench,” and is being written by newcomers Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald with a horror feel.

The Trench monsters are based on a 2011 “Aquaman” story by writer Geoff Johns and artist Ivan Reis. They are former Atlanteans who evolved into horrifying creatures when the city of Atlantis sunk.

An image from “Aquaman” below depicts a Trench creature:

source Warner Bros.

Read more of Business Insider’s coverage of ‘Aquaman’: