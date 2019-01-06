‘Aquaman’ is now the top worldwide grossing movie in the DC Comics Extended Universe, taking in over $940 million

caption “Aquaman.” source Warner Bros.

With a worldwide box office total of $940.7 million, “Aquaman” is now the biggest global earner ever of any DC Comics Extended Universe release.

The movie passes previous leader, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” ($873.6 million).

“Aquaman” isn’t doing bad domestically either, with a $30.7 million take this weekend it has won the box office for three-straight weeks.

Warner Bros. is finally cashing in on its DC Comics Extended Universe (DCEU) – and it’s the most unlikely superhero that’s bringing home the bacon.

After making chum of Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns” and Paramount’s “Bumblebee” over the holidays, “Aquaman” has continued its dominance as we go into the new year. The superhero that controls the oceans has won the domestic box office for the third-straight weekend with a strong estimated $30.7 million. That puts the movie’s domestic total at $259.7 million. But its worldwide take is even more impressive.

With a global gross of $940.7 million, “Aquaman” is now the highest-grossing movie in the DCEU, blowing past previous worldwide leader “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” ($873.6 million).

“Wonder Woman” still tops the best domestic box office for a DCEU movie with $412.5 million.

caption Nicole Kidman in “Aquaman.” source Warner Bros.

The next step for James Wan’s hit movie is to become the first DCEU movie to make $1 billion at the worldwide box office. The milestone seems inevitable.

That would then put it in the stratosphere of the top-earning DC movies ever, a category that includes Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises,” which both earned over $1 billion worldwide in their theatrical runs.

With little competition at the multiplex in January until M. Night Shyamalan’s highly anticipated “Glass” opens January 18, expect another win for “Aquaman” next week.

Meanwhile, the only major new release in theaters this weekend didn’t do poorly despite “Aquaman’s” success.

Sony’s “Escape Room” took in $18 million to come in second place this weekend at the domestic box office. The thriller was only made for $9 million.