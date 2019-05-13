Paris’ Arc de Triomphe will be covered in fabric to look like a giant present for 2 weeks in 2020

caption A sketch by Christo of his 2020 project, L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped. source © 2019 Christo André Grossmann

Paris‘ Arc de Triomphe will be completely covered in silvery-blue fabric and red rope for two weeks in 2020.

From April 6 to April 19, the iconic monument will look like a giant present.

Famous artist Christo is behind the project, which will require 269,098 square feet of recyclable polypropylene fabric and 22,966 feet of rope.

Christo and his late wife and art partner, Jeanne-Claude, famously wrapped the Pont-Neuf, the oldest-standing bridge across the Seine, back in 1985.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

The Arc de Triomphe is one of the most famous tourist destinations in all of Paris. But, for two weeks in 2020, visitors will see the 183-year-old monument in an entirely new way.

Famous artist Christo has taken on an ambitious project in which he plans to completely wrap the Arc de Triomphe in silvery-blue fabric and red rope from April 6 to April 19, 2020. According to the artist’s website, the project will require 269,098 square feet of recyclable polypropylene fabric and 22,966 feet of rope to cover the iconic structure, which is 164 feet tall and 148 feet wide.

caption Sketch of L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped. source © 2018 Christo/André Grossmann

This wouldn’t be the first time Christo has wrapped a public structure in Paris. According to his website, Christo and his late wife and art partner, Jeanne-Claude, wrapped the Pont-Neuf, the oldest-standing bridge across the Seine, back in 1985.

The couple also conceptualized and sketched the wrapped Arc de Triomphe throughout the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s. The idea will finally come to life as a collaboration with the Centre Pompidou more than half a century after Christo and Jeanne-Claude had originally thought up the project.