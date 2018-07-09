Arcadis’ experts tap latest technology and launch new drone offerings at the Singapore International Water Week

Arcadis water experts to share insights from their winning papers Booth will use Virtual Reality so visitors can experience walking into a BIM model Showcase iconic water projects from around the world, alongside its newly launched industrial-grade drone service

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – July 9, 2018 – Arcadis, the leading global Design & Consultancy for natural and built assets, will showcase its water capabilities and newly launched drone deployment services in construction at this year’s Singapore International Water Week (SIWW) where the company is a founding partner. Arcadis will be at Level 1 — N28, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, from 9 — 11 July 2018.

At the SIWW, Arcadis will also host a flagship exhibition booth throughout the week to showcase the firm’s water capabilities, prominent global water projects, including the Singapore Deep Tunnel Sewerage System. Visitors will be able to experience Arcadis water solutions for themselves thanks to the power of virtual reality as they ‘walk’ into a BIM model of water projects.

Throughout the convention, Arcadis’ water experts will be presenting on a wide range of topics, with a focus on exploring Water for Liveability and Resilience, and Water-Wise Communities. John Batten, Global Cities Director, will present on ‘Empowering Water Utility Innovation, Innovation as a Pathway to Sustainability’.

“Factors such as population growth, urbanization and climate change have made water management one of the most significant challenges facing societies today. I am very pleased that our team of water experts are attending Singapore International Water Week as the industry shares best practices and innovative water solutions that can benefit us all,” said John Batten.

Other presentation topics include ‘Smart Water Network for Water Quality Optimization’, ‘Water Networking Renewal in Singapore; a Risk Based Approach’, and ‘The Integration of Critical Facilities and Infrastructure Hardening and Longer Term Resiliency Strategies in the New York City and New Jersey Region’.

Attendees from Arcadis include:

John Batten — Global Cities Director

Giles Booth — Global Leader, Intelligent Water Networks

Ishita Chelliah — Head of Environment — South East Asia

Piet Dircke — Global Leader, Water Management

Massimo Endrizzi — Director, Industrial Water Solutions, Arcadis Asia

Tanya Huizer — Assistant Project Management, WAT – Rivier Kust & Zee

Paul Magbanua – Operations Lead

Tim Risbridger — Country Head, Singapore

Sunny Sim — Senior Director — Singapore

Edgar Westerhof — National Technical Manager, Water Resources

The SIWW serves as a global platform to share and co-create innovative solutions on water management. It gathers key stakeholders and decision makers from the global water industry to share best practices, showcase the latest technologies and tap business opportunities within and beyond the water industries. Arcadis’ participation will be from July 9 – 11, 2018 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore. On July 10, Arcadis will also host a networking session — an event open to industry partners, clients and media. Members of the media are invited to join the networking session to learn more about Arcadis’ drone solution offerings and other water management solutions.

As a leading international design firm in water and infrastructure, Arcadis serves the entire water and construction life cycle — from source to tap and back to nature. The water team at Arcadis consist approximately 2,000 water professionals located across Asia, Europe, UK, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East. Arcadis performs consulting, engineering, construction and operations services in water supply and treatment, intelligent water works, water management, water for industry, and conveyance markets.

For details of Arcadis’ activities during the SIWW, please visit https://goo.gl/Wx1rom

