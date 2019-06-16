Meghan and Harry released a new photo of their son Archie for Father’s Day

source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have released a rare photo of their son Archie on Father’s Day.

The photo featured on the royal couple’s official Instagram page.

“Wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex,” the caption read.

The photo is the first time that Archie has been seen in public since his toes appeared in photos of a Mother’s Day celebration on May 16.

LONDON – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a new photograph of their son Archie as a celebration of Prince Harry’s first Father’s Day.

The photo, which was published on the royal couple’s Instagram page, features the six-week old baby, whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, clutching Prince Harry’s finger.

“Wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex,” the caption read.

The photo is the first time the couple’s son has been seen since his toes appeared in a photo on May 16 in celebration of Mother’s Day, the date when it is celebrated in many countries including Meghan Markle’s native United States.

“Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered,” the post read.

“We honour and celebrate each and every one of you.”

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, also celebrated Fathers’ Day by posting two images of him with his family.

Archie was born on May 6, and Prince Harry said as he announced the news of the birth of his son: “This little thing is absolutely to-die-for, so I’m just over the moon.”

New details of his christening, which will take place in July, were also reported by the Sunday Times.

The event is likely to take place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, where the couple married last year and where Harry, at three months, was baptised in 1984.

The christening will stick to royal tradition, with Archie likely to be clad in a replica of the lace christening gown commissioned by Queen Victoria for the birth of her first child in 1841.

The original gown was worn by 62 royal babies, including Harry and his brother William, but has since been deemed to fragile, meaning a replica was made.

The ceremonies are expected to be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, the Reverend David Conner, and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who baptised Meghan and confirmed her as a member of the Anglican church last year.