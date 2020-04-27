Fans are wondering whether exes Amy Poehler and Will Arnett are back together after learning that they’re self-isolating together

caption Amy Poehler and Will Arnett were married for more than a decade. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Amy Poehler and Will Arnett appeared to be self-isolating together while making a cameo on “Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble,” a Canadian television special saluting frontline workers and supporting Food Banks Canada, on Sunday.

Fans began to wonder if the comedians, who collaborated on projects like “Arrested Development” and “Blades of Glory,” have rekindled their romance after filing for divorce in 2014.

Others pointed out that Arnett is expecting his first child with Alessandra Brawn and may be with Poehler to co-parent their two children, Archie and Abel.

Amy Poehler, 48, and Will Arnett, 49, took fans by surprise when they made a side-by-side cameo on “Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble,” a Canadian television special saluting frontline workers and supporting Food Banks Canada, on Sunday.

The comedians, who worked together on projects like “Arrested Development” and “Blades of Glory,” were married for over a decade before filing for divorce in 2014. They continue to co-parent their two sons, Archie, 11, and Abel, 9.

And as they encouraged viewers to continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19, people began wondering if Poehler was self-isolating in the same house as the Canadian actor during the coronavirus pandemic. Some even speculated about whether or not the comedians have gotten back together.

Are Amy Poehler and Will Arnett back together? They wouldn’t be quarantined together if they weren’t… would they??? — Vee (@fortymaliks) April 27, 2020

I was so confused to see Amy Poehler on the list of people who were going to appear on #StrongerTogether because… she ain’t Canadian. BUT SHE APPEARED WITH WILL ARNETT SO DOES THIS MEAN THEY’RE BACK TOGETHER? Where are the answers? #TousEnsemble — Lisa Alves (@LAALVEZZ) April 26, 2020

Wait. Are Amy Poehler & Will Arnett back together or is this some Bruce & Demi shit? #StrongerTogether2020 pic.twitter.com/LfveHoW3L2 — Munchies by proxy (@carmondos) April 27, 2020

And just like that, millions of Canadians started wondering about the relationship status of Will Arnett and Amy Poehler! — Dan Hershfield (@DanHershfield) April 26, 2020

However, Arnett has reportedly been dating Alessandra Brawn, the 33-year-old former CEO of clothing brand Chapel, since 2019. In February, Us Weekly confirmed that the couple is expecting their first child.

Brawn didn’t appear in the television special and isn’t confirmed to be self-isolating in the same house as Arnett.

After factoring in the news that Brawn is pregnant, people pointed out that the exes are likely together to co-parent their kids rather than rekindle their romance.

seeing people talk about whether or not will arnett and amy poehler are back together as if his girlfriend isn’t pregnant with his child pic.twitter.com/dJpOnpGHhf — jihane (@successiontheme) April 27, 2020

As much as I ❤️ seeing Will Arnett and Amy Pohler together again… I’m really hoping that this is just a good example of co-parenting their 2 kids, because his girlfriend is pregnant with his kid right now. #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/uMRWncUiUt — Nadia (@TheLifeOfNadia) April 26, 2020

Will Arnett & Amy Poehler social distancing together. They've got two kids and what better way for parents to spend quality time with their kids (no matter their marital status). — Don Clark (@TML__fan) April 26, 2020

And for some fans, it was uplifting to see the comedians, who appeared together on episodes of “Parks and Recreation” and “Arrested Development,” on the same screen once again.

omg y has amy poehler and will arnett quarantining together cleared my skin and restored my mental health idk I just love to see it ???????????????????????????????????????? — tess✨ (@tesshasopinions) April 27, 2020

Just seeing Amy poehler and will arnett next to each other again makes me happy – their Parks and Rec episode together remains one of my absolute favorites. Top 5 for sure. — Danielle Ayers (@BluesyThoughts) April 27, 2020

WILL ARNETT AND AMY POEHLER R QUARANTINED TOGETHER I FEEL ALIVE — chalamet houe (@acciocarmen) April 27, 2020

Poehler, who briefly dated Nick Kroll after her breakup with Arnett, previously opened up about the couple’s divorce in her 2014 memoir “Yes Please.”

“I am proud of how my ex-husband Will and I have been taking care of our children,” she writes, adding, “I am beyond grateful he is their father, and I don’t think a 10-year marriage constitutes failure. That being said, getting a divorce really sucks.”