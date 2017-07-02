Everything you need to know about Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s 10-year relationship

caption Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus in 2009 and at their wedding in 2018. source Getty Images and Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been together for almost 10 years.

The stars got married on Sunday.

You may have forgotten the ups and down of their on-again-off-again romance.

The pair broke up and got back together several times.

After the Woolsey Fire in California burned down their Malibu home, Cyrus called Hemsworth her “survival partner.”

While not all celebrity couples last, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth‘s relationship has spanned nearly a decade.

They may not have been dating the whole time, but their relationship has had some serious ups and downs that you may not even remember before their 2018 wedding.

Take a trip down memory lane as they grew from costars to husband and wife.

June 2009: The pair met on the set of “The Last Song.”

caption Their relationship had a cinematic beginning. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Hemsworth and Cyrus met playing love interests in the film adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ “The Last Song.”

November 2009: Cyrus started relationship reports.

caption She shared some seriously sweet details. source Getty Images/Larry Busacca

In an interview with Seventeen Magazine, Cyrus called Hemsworth her “best friend,” but wouldn’t confirm or deny that they were dating.

“We’ve decided that any type of relationship that we have, we will always just keep it very DL [private],” she said in the interview. “First and foremost, we are best friends, so that’s what I tell people all the time.”

March 2010: The pair confirmed their relationship.

caption They made their red-carpet debut. source Getty Images/Jason Merritt

Hemsworth and Cyrus walked the red carpet together for the first time during the 2010 Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party. The pair confirmed that night that they were dating.

Later that month, they walked the red carpet for “The Last Song” together.

June 2010: Cyrus said she wrote songs about Hemsworth.

caption Art imitated life for the couple. source Getty Images / Jason Merritt

The album “Can’t Be Tamed,” which was released in June 2010, was Cyrus’ first break-out into more “adult” music. She told MTV News at the time that much of the album was influenced by Hemsworth.

“All of them are about him in a way, but it’s also about past relationships that you’ve got to get over and move on and just about freeing yourself from anything that you feel holds you back,” she said. “Just let go of anything that’s not going to help you in your future and … always keep going forward.”

August 2010: They confirmed their first breakup.

caption This would be the first breakup for the couple. source Getty Images/Frazer Harrison

Cyrus and Hemsworth called it quits in August 2010. Sources told E! News the breakup was because Hemsworth cheated and because of Cyrus’ hectic work schedule.

September 2010: They were back on.

caption They were reunited just about a month later. source Getty Images/Larry Busacca

About a month later, Cyrus and Hemsworth were spotted together, leading many to believe that they were back on. A source told People magazine that they were dating again.

November 2010: They reportedly broke up again.

caption Two months later, they reportedly split again. source Getty Images/Kevin Winter

Two months later, People reported that they had split again. A source told the magazine that they could soon be back on, because “you never know with Miley and Liam.”

March 2011: They got back together … again.

caption Try to keep up. source Michael Buckner/Getty Images

A source told E! News that the pair were back on but “taking it slow.”

February 2012: They began attending events together again.

Cyrus and Hemsworth became a staple on the red carpets again including the CNN Heroes Gala and the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Hemsworth later opened up to Details magazine about their relationship and defended Cyrus and her marijuana cake scandal.

“She’s in a room full of her best friends. And you have one person who comes in there and videos it,” he told them. “The poor girl can’t have one night where she can feel safe in her own world. It’s ridiculous.”

March 2012: Cyrus wore a gem on her ring finger, but denied an engagement.

caption She tweeted her frustration. source Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Miley was spotted wearing a ring on her ring finger, leading many to believe she was engaged. Cyrus was not a fan of the speculation and tweeted a denial: “I’m not engaged. I’ve worth this same ring on this finger since November! People just wanna find something to talk about! It’s a topaz, people!”

June 2012: They confirmed their engagement.

caption Neil Lane made the ring. source Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Despite the denial, Cyrus later confirmed that they were engaged in June 2012, in a statement to People magazine.

“I’m so happy to be engaged and look forward to a life of happiness with Liam,” she said.

February 2013: Cyrus denied reports that she cheated on Hemsworth.

caption Cyrus put to bed speculation she cheated with a “Gossip Girl” star. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Cyrus was upset after gossip blogger Perez Hilton reported that she had cheated on Liam with “Gossip Girl” star Ed Westwick. She tweeted her response, denying the story and saying she was “at the studio last night.”

March 2013: Cyrus is spotted without her engagement ring.

caption She denied that the wedding was off. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images

A month later, Cyrus was spotted without her engagement ring, leading many to believe the wedding was off. The singer tweeted a denial and announced a social media break.

“I am so sick of LA,” she wrote. “And sick of the lies that come with it. I didn’t call off my wedding. Taking a break from social media.”

April 2013: Billie Ray Cyrus, Miley’s dad, cast doubt on the wedding.

caption Trouble was looming. source Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images

During an interview with “Dateline,” the singer’s famous father Billy Ray Cyrus said that he wasn’t sure if the pair would actually get married.

“They’re young, they’re kids. The great news is they’re great friends,” he said. “And if you end up getting married, that’s your business too, you know?”

September 2013: The stars confirmed their breakup.

caption The end … for now. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Cyrus unfollowed Hemsworth on Twitter and her rep confirmed that they had broken off their engagement.

September 2013: Hemsworth reportedly kissed another woman.

caption It was a day after their break up was publicly announced. source Getty Images

Just one day after their breakup was announced publicly, Liam was reportedly seen kissing actress and singer Eiza González. A source told E! News that the pair had “just met,” but got along great.

September 2013: Cyrus cries while singing “Wrecking Ball.”

caption There’s a video of the performance. source YouTube screenshot

Cyrus broke down during a performance of her song “Wrecking Ball,” which was said to be about Hemsworth, during the iHeartRadio Music Festival. You can watch the emotional video here.

November 2014: Cyrus was spotted with Patrick Schwarzenegger.

caption They were seen together at a USC game. source Harry How/Getty Images

Cyrus made waves when she was spotted kissing Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, at a USC football game.

April 2015: Cyrus and Schwarzenegger broke up.

caption He was spotted with another woman. source Kevin Winter/Getty

Schwarzenegger was seen with his arms around a woman while on Spring Break in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

He and Cyrus broke up shortly after, though he claimed the woman was just a friend.

“Girls have guy friends and guys have friends that are girls,” he tweeted. “Would never do anything against my [girlfriend].”

July 2015: Cyrus announced that she’s pansexual.

caption The singer said, “Everything that’s legal, I’m down with.” source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Miley became very open about her sexuality and dating habits and told Paper magazine that she is “literally open to every single thing that is consenting and doesn’t involve an animal and everyone is of age. Everything that’s legal, I’m down with.”

She also told the magazine that she has never identified as a “boy or girl.” She told Elle UK later that she identifies as pansexual and is single.

October 2015: Hemsworth finally spoke publicly about the pair’s on-again-off-again relationship.

caption He had kept quiet about it in the past. source Getty Images

Hemsworth opened up for the first time about his relationship with Cyrus, telling Men’s Fitness that she was a big part of his life. When asked if he thought he’d “dodged a bullet” when they split, he said:

“You fall in love with who you fall in love with; you can never choose. I guess some people just come with a little more baggage. I mean, look – we were together five years, so I don’t think those feelings will ever change. And that’s good because that proves to me that it was real. It wasn’t just a fling. It really was an important part of my life and always will be. She’s a free spirit. I think she’ll always surprise people with what she does, but she’s not a malicious person in any way. She’s a young girl who wants to do what she wants to do.”

November 2015: Cyrus helped Hemsworth adopt a dog.

caption Cyrus and Hemsworth in 2015. source Brent N. Clarke/FilmMagic and Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage

In a picture shared by The Wagmor Luxury Pet Hotel and Spa on Instagram, it was revealed that Cyrus helped Hemsworth adopt a 6-month-old puppy. Fans began speculating the two could be dating again.

January 2016: Cyrus spent time with Hemsworth’s family in Australia, and is seen with Elsa Pataky, the wife of Liam’s brother Chris Hemsworth.

caption Miley Cyrus (left) and Elsa Pataky (right). Pataky is married to Chris Hemsworth, the brother of Liam Hemsworth. source Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images and Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images

Actress Elsa Pataky, who is married to Chris Hemsworth, was seen in multiple Instagram photos with Cyrus. In one picture, Pataky captioned it: “I love people I can be crazy with!!” and tagged the singer.

Miley spending time in Australia and with Hemsworth’s family reportedly helped their relationship. People magazine reported in January 2016 that the couple planned to move back in together and get married.

“His family was very hesitant about a marriage in the past, but they really got to know Miley better when she spent time in Australia a few weeks ago,” the source said at the time, according to People. “Everyone seems excited that they are back together.”

May 2016: Hemsworth spoke out about their reconciliation.

caption He said people can figure out for themselves what the two were doing. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/GettyImages

Hemsworth spoke about his reconciliation with Cyrus in an interview with GQ, and confirmed that they were back together.

“People will figure it out, they already have,” he told the magazine. “They’re not dumb.”

He also praised the time that the pair took away from each other and said it helped them grow stronger.

“Of course it was hard, man. But at the time we were going in different directions and it’s just what needed to happen,” he said. “We were both super young and it was a good decision at the time – we both needed that.”

July 2016: Cyrus got a tattoo that fans think was in honor of Hemsworth.

caption A jar of Vegemite is tattooed on the singer’s arm. source Noam Galai/Getty Images for New York Magazine and Dr. Woo/Instagram

Cyrus enlisted famed tattoo artist Dr. Woo to give her a tattoo of a jar of Vegemite. Many assumed it was for Hemsworth since he loves Vegemite and is Australian.

October 2016: Cyrus confirmed to Ellen DeGeneres that the two are engaged again.

caption She said she isn’t a huge fan of her engagement ring. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Cyrus confirmed on “The Ellen Show” that she was engaged once again to Hemsworth. She also shared that her engagement ring doesn’t really vibe with the rest of her look.

“This is really weird, because this is like real jewelry and most of my jewelry is made out of gummy bears and cotton candy … they don’t look that good together because they kind of mix up,” she told Ellen DeGeneres. “So sometimes I replace it with an actual unicorn or a Looney Tune. And he’s kind of like, ‘What’s going on?’ I am like, ‘This isn’t really my aesthetic, but I’ll wear it because you love me.'”

May 2017: Cyrus talked about her new album and single, inspired by Hemsworth.

caption Cyrus in her music video for “Malibu.” source Miley Cyrus/Vevo

In an interview with Billboard, she announced her new album and teased a single called “Malibu,” which she said was inspired by Hemsworth and their home together by the beach.

“They’re going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam,” she told the publication. “So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, ‘This is how I feel?'”

She released the single, which was indeed an ode to her love for Hemsworth, and announced that he had taken the photo for the single.

October 2017: Cyrus and Hemsworth walked the red carpet together once again.

caption The stars at the red carpet for the Marvel movie “Thor: Ragnarok.” source Rich Polk/Getty Images

The famous couple made their red carpet return at the “Thor: Ragnarok” red carpet to support Liam’s brother Chris Hemsworth.

November 2017: The pair appeared to wear wedding rings while Miley hosted “Saturday Night Live.”

caption Liam made a guest appearance on “Saturday Night Live” with Miley when she hosted and performed in 2017. source Saturday Night Live/YouTube

Both Cyrus and Hemsworth wore rings on the fourth finger of their left hands. Fans were quick to snap screenshots from the episode, and people speculated the pair had secretly married.

July 2019: Cyrus and Hemsworth squashed reports that they broke up with an Instagram video.

caption A screenshot of the Instagram story. source Liam Hemsworth/Instagram

Hemsworth posted a video to his Instagram story showing the couple jamming out in the car when he suddenly screams and surprises Cyrus, making her jump.

Previously, OK! Australia had published an article based on a source who reportedly told the site that Hemsworth and Cyrus disagreed on kids. The article was deleted, but picked up by various outlets.

November 2018: Their Malibu home burned down in California’s Woolsey Fire.

caption Hemsworth shared this image on Twitter. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images and Liam Hemsworth/Twitter

Hemsworth and Cyrus lost their home in the Woolsey Fire in California. Hemsworth posted a photo of the remains of their home on social media.

“It’s been a heartbreaking few days,” he wrote. “This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires.”

Cyrus also took to social media to address the loss of her home.

“Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community,” Cyrus wrote. “I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department!”

The couple donated $500,000 to The Malibu Foundation through The Happy Hippie Foundation, which Cyrus founded in 2014.

December 2018: Cyrus said she calls Hemsworth her “survival partner” instead of “fiancé.”

caption Cyrus and Hemsworth at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars party. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In an interview on “The Howard Stern Show,” Cyrus said that she doesn’t think of Hemsworth as her fiancé anymore, but her “survival partner.”

“Yeah, kind of-ish,” she responded when asked if Hemsworth is her fiancé or boyfriend. “My partner, I call him my survival partner now.”

She went on to say he doesn’t think the term “survival partner” is especially romantic, but Cyrus disagrees, especially in the aftermath of the California wildfires.

“He thinks it’s not romantic, but I learned that it is,” she explained. “That is why you pair up with someone, for survival, and he was so incredible. He got all the animals out in his truck.”

December 23, 2018: Hemsworth and Cyrus get married, and later share photos with fans.

caption Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth married on December 23, 2018. source Miley Cyrus/Instagram

On December 23, photos from what appeared to be a low-key, at home wedding reception started to surface on social media. Cyrus shared more photos from the supposed ceremony on Instagram, but didn’t confirm the news, only writing “10 years later.” She also tweeted a video of herself dancing in a white dress.

Though Cyrus and Hemsworth didn’t release a statement about the ceremony, Cyrus later confirmed the news in an Instagram comment. After a fan congratulated her on marrying “the hottest man in Hollywood,” Cyrus wrote, “I knooooowwwww right,” followed by a heart emoji.