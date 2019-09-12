MSG is actually safe, and 5 other times we’ve gotten it wrong about food additives

source Wikipedia

For years people thought MSG, an artificial flavoring agent, was causing illness. But studies have shown it’s perfectly safe for most people.

Just because something is artificial doesn’t necessarily mean it’s dangerous to your health. As with anything else, it’s best to enjoy things like sweeteners and processed foods in moderation.

Here are some of the most common food additives people thought were dangerous, and what science actually says about how they impact your health.

Many of the foods we eat everyday contain artificial ingredients. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, since they’re used to preserve foods. They also add color, flavor, texture, and otherwise enhance the things we eat.

Certain additives have come under fire for potential health risks, some of which are unfounded. But several high-profile ingredients demonized cancer- or disease-causing toxins have been proven to be perfectly safe in moderate amounts.

The latest research on MSG, food dyes, and other common additives has debunked some of the scariest health warnings against them.

However, just because something is safe doesn’t mean that it’s healthy for you, especially in large quantities. It’s still best to eat a balanced diet mostly made up of whole foods, with plenty of fruits and veggies, and limiting processed foods.

This is the latest research on common food additives, how they could affect your health, and why you shouldn’t worry too much about consuming them in moderation.

Aspartame, saccharine, and other artificial sweeteners aren’t linked to cancer. But there may be other reasons to avoid them.

caption Diet soda is a common source of artificial sweeteners like aspartame. source successo images/Shutterstock

Artificial sweeteners like aspartame and saccharine are used to add calorie-free flavor to things like diet soda and protein shakes.

They’ve long been suspected to have a link to health problems, potentially causing us to overeat and contributing to heart disease and diabetes. But little evidence has been found to support those claims in humans.

Most of the studies connecting health problems to artificial sugars have been done on mice, rats, or insects. And extensive research (including more than 100 studies) has suggested it is safe.

But while artificial sugars are generally regarded as safe, there’s still reason not to overindulge. Research suggests they may not be any better for you than regular sugar in terms of causing liver and kidney problems, high blood pressure, and weight gain.

They may also mess with your gut bacteria, causing bloating and other digestive woes in some people.

Food Color Yellow No. 5 isn’t linked to asthma or cancer but may cause hyperactivity in children.

caption Candy, or any other brightly-colored food, may contain an artificial dye to give it that vibrant, attractive hue. source Nejron Photo/Shutterstock

Food coloring is more prevalent than you probably think. It’s not only in brightly colored items like kids’ cereal, sweets, and processed food, but it’s also added to things like cheese, sauces, salad dressings, and even salmon.

With names like Yellow No. 5 and Red No. 40, food coloring sounds unnatural and even ominous. But despite unfounded rumors linking them to cancer, long-term studies have found no evidence to support this.

In some cases, people may also have an allergic reaction, causing hives. For some reason, this is more common in people who are also allergic to aspirin, although it’s not clear why.

Some studies have found a small correlation between food dyes and hyperactivity in children. Similarly, eliminating processed foods has been linked to reduced symptoms of attention deficit disorder (ADD) in some children, but more research is needed.

Still, most people don’t face major risks from consuming foods with dyes and colorings.

High-fructose corn syrup isn’t any worse, or better, than regular sugar.

caption High-fructose corn syrup, a sweetener made by breaking corn into starch and then glucose and fructose, is remarkably similar to sugar, at least in health terms source Shutterstock/Ivan Milankovic

High-fructose corn syrup is found in nearly any food with added sugar, since it’s used to sweeten products from soda to bread.

Although corn syrup is different from table sugar because it’s a liquid, your digestive system treats both exactly the same, breaking them down into fructose and glucose, according to Healthline.

Too much of any kind of sweetener can still be detrimental to your health, increasing the risk of diabetes, heart disease and liver probably and potentially contributed to weight gain, depression, and anxiety.

Soybean, canola, and other cooking oils are high in fat, but some are healthier than others.

caption Some cooking oils are better for you than others. source Flickr/Cottonseed Oil

Cooking oils are concentrated, liquid fats that have a variety of kitchen uses, like binding ingredients together or helping to heat foods without burning them.

Canola oil and soybean oil may be among the less healthy options available for cooking with, nutritionists have said.

“Canola and soybean oils are higher in omega-6 fats which are chemically less stable than other types of fat,” Pegah Jalali, MS, RD, and dietitian at Middleberg Nutrition, previously told Insider. “This means they break down easily into metabolites that are inflammatory. The typical American diet is very high in omega-6 fats, which even though our body needs in small amounts is not desirable in large amounts.”

They can still be used in moderation – canola oil is a great source of heart-healthy monounsaturated fat, associated with a decrease in LDL or “bad” cholesterol.

Guar gum, uses to thicken a variety of products, may be good for you in small amounts.

caption Guar gum, a common thickening agent used in everything from ice cream and syrups to soups and sauces. source Kseniia Perminova/Shutterstock

Guar gum sounds mysterious and even ominous, but it’s a widely-used thickener in the food industry, improving the texture of ice cream, yogurt, sauces, soups, and more.

It’s a binding agent extracted from legumes called guar beans.

It may actually have some benefits – guar gum is high in fiber, which is good for your digestion and can help stabilize blood sugar. It may also act as a prebiotic to promote good bacteria in your gut.

One caveat, however, is that guar gum’s high fiber content is best in moderation. Too much can cause bloating, gas, and potentially diarrhea.

Extremely high amounts of guar gum were briefly and unsuccessfully marketed as a weight loss supplement in the 1990s, causing serious digestive blockages in a handful of people, and one reported death rumored to be associated with the product.

Today’s products don’t contain nearly enough guar gum to be a concerning since the FDA now limits how much can be used.

MSG is based on a savory amino acid found naturally in foods like parmesan cheese and seaweed.

caption MSG’s bad reputation started with a now-debunked rumor of an ailment known as “Chinese food syndrome.” source Will Wei, Business Insider

Monosodium glutamate, more commonly known as MSG, is made by adding a sodium atom to an amino acid called glutamate (found in savory foods like seaweed, parmasan cheese, tomatoes, and miso). The result is an additive that can boost the ‘umami’ or savory flavor of foods, stimulating our taste receptors.

MSG came under fire in 1968 after a scientist blamed a mysterious ailment called “Chinese food syndrome” on the additive, claiming it caused weakness and heart palpitations.

In rare cases, some people may be sensitive to it, particularly on an empty stomach. Since then, there’s been a scientific consensus that MSG is safe to consume.

