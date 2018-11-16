Are Southeast Asia’s Retailers and Brands customer #ready?

Southeast Asia’s leading retailers, investors and technology leaders to meet at #ready2018 in Singapore to discuss the future of digital commerce and SEA’s readiness for disruption

SINGAPORE – ACN Newswire – 16 November 2018 – Retail and digital experts, investors, tech experts and over 200 CXOs from the biggest brands in Asia will come together for #ready2018 on 21 November at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. This retail industry event aims to empower its participants with the latest ‘consumer-ready’ business strategies, and to provide the platform for a discussion on how technology is fundamentally transforming the e-commerce, startup and retail ecosystem in Southeast Asia (SEA).

Keeping up with the accelerating pace of change from consumers, and the world at large, is perhaps one of the biggest challenges that businesses face. But in this challenge lie the biggest opportunities. To uncover these, #ready2018 brings together speakers who have not only thrived, but are at the forefront of this change.

APAC’s 2 billion internet users are growing at 8% a year, and the region’s digital economy is projected to top US$1.12 trillion by 2021. In her #ready2018 keynote, Maya Hari, VP Asia Pacific, Twitter, will discuss preferences of the Millennial consumer, who will make up most of the users in 2021. Recognising the trends, experts will share views on the impact of an evolving, connected environment on business, and suggest ways in which brands can become ‘consumer ready’.

“As consumers, businesses and governments continually adapt to a digital world, the desire for tech-enabled solutions that improve traditional transaction methods, online business and financial services is proliferating,” says Aneesh Reddy, Co-Founder and CEO, Capillary Technologies. “At #ready2018, we bring together speakers who have not only thrived in digital transformation, but who are driving this change from the front. They are not just passionate about growth, but about building a better, easier and more vibrant future.”

Best-selling author Dr. Jeffrey Towson, Peking University will be presenting on new developments for China’s retail and e-commerce ecosystem, and the implications for businesses beyond China’s borders.

#ready2018 attendees will have the opportunity to participate a uniquely curated Masterclass on digital CRM and loyalty, led by Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, COO, Capillary Technologies. Ganesh will be sharing on Capillary’s experience in working with 400 global retail brands and how to create an omnichannel strategy for ROI and profitability.

“Digital is impacting brands in many different ways, and the pace of change is accelerating”, says Rajan Anandan, VP India & SEA, Google. “I am looking forward to the discussions on how brands and retailers can shape the next phase of digital transformation.”

Fellow speaker, Johan Vrancken, Managing Director, Singapore Nielsen added, “The speaker line-up will bring expertise and perspectives on digital disruption, as well as emerging topics around blockchain for business, and digital loyalty for consumers among others. We are honoured and excited to have the brightest minds join us for a day knowledge-sharing, learning and engaging discussions in inspiring the businesses to take effective action.”

The drive to enable consumer readiness among business is shared by technology partners Mindtree, SpurTree and Cloudcherry who will add value to the event with innovative showcases, sessions and masterclasses. Conor McNamara, Head of Business Development APAC, Amazon Web Services will also be addressing the crowd with a session on Digital Transformation in Retail.

