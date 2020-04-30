Joe Alwyn confirmed he’s quarantined with Taylor Swift by sharing adorable photos of her cat

caption Joe Alwyn shared a photo of Taylor Swift’s cat, Benjamin. source Dominik Bind/Getty Images; Joe Alwyn/Instagram

Joe Alwyn shared photos of Taylor Swift’s cat Benjamin Button on his Instagram story on Wednesday, confirming that the 29-year-old actor and the 30-year-old singer are self-isolating together.

The couple has been dating for nearly three years, however they’ve maintained a private relationship and have yet to share a photo of themselves together.

Although he didn’t include any pictures of his girlfriend, Alwyn did snap photos of her cat laying inside a paper bag, playing under a rug, and peeking out from a cardboard box.

Although Alwyn didn’t tag or include his girlfriend in any of the photos, fans immediately recognized Benjamin from the “Lover” singer’s own social media activity.

Aside from playing with the cat, the “Boy Erased” actor also provided insight into how he’s been passing time by including a solo selfie of himself drinking a glass of white wine in his Instagram story.

However, Alwyn didn’t include ice in his glass, as Swift revealed she often does in her Netflix documentary “Miss Americana.”

Since the couple has yet to share a selfie together during their three-year relationship, it’s not a huge surprise that Swift didn’t appear on Alwyn’s story. The singer has, however, spoken about some of the ways she’s been keeping busy during self-isolation.

She told People that she loves “spending a full evening cooking a meal while sipping a glass of wine and listening to old music.”

Swift has also emphasized the importance of staying connected while social distancing during an April interview with SiriusXM’s “Hits 1 n chill.”

“During this time, I know that a lot of my friends and I have been doing a sort of weekly family FaceTime, which is always hilarious,” she said, adding, “I think it’s really important that we all stay connected because, you know, isolation doesn’t have to be an all-encompassing thing. You know, we may be all isolated physically, but we can still keep in touch with people, we can still play games with our friends and families on our phones.”

Swift hasn’t publicly mentioned Alwyn while she’s spoken about her time in self-isolation, however the couple did send flowers to the pop star’s close friend Gigi Hadid on her birthday on April 23, which suggested that they were together.

The supermodel shared a photo of the bouquet on her Instagram story and tagged Swift, Alwyn, and the singer’s cats to thank them.

“@taylorswift @joe.alwyn ( + cats) love n appreciate uuuuu,” she wrote.