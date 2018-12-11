The ‘Sunday Scaries’ are real, but there’s an easy way to get over them

caption Thinking about the work week ahead can stress you out, but it doesn’t have to. source Fox 2000 Pictures

The ‘Sunday Scaries’ are a common feeling of dread before the week starts.

A psychologist told INSIDER that this feeling is both a physical and psychological reaction.

Sometimes these feelings can point to larger issues, like depression or anxiety.

Enjoying your entire weekend comes down to feeding your senses and having a little perspective.

The weekend gives people a much-needed break from work and a chance to socialize or practice some self-care. But come Sunday afternoon, many people start experiencing a feeling of dread and unease often called the ”Sunday Scaries.'”

Although the term is not scientific, it is a real thing. According to a survey conducted by Monster, the ‘Sunday Scaries’, blues, or, dread is a legitimate feeling that affects up to 76% of Americans. Luckily, as psychologist and author of “Living with Depression” Dr. Deborah Serani told INSIDER, there are ways to combat it and enjoy your whole weekend.

Here is everything you need to know so you can start enjoying Sunday again.

The ‘Sunday Scaries’ is both a physical and psychological reaction

caption Stress and anxiety can affect you physically too. source Adam Berry /Getty Images

“It’s a physical mind and body experience when Friday arrives,” Serani said. “Your stress levels come down, and when Sunday night comes, they reappear again.”

These stress levels have to do with your adrenal glands and the hormone cortisol. The glands, located on top of the kidneys, release cortisol when you’re stressed or fearful as part of the flight-or-fight response, Psychology Today reported.

This chemical change leads to the feeling of anxiety on Sunday night. “There is definitely documentation of weekend bliss and weekday miss,” she said. “We really would just rather miss the weekdays of work.”

Try to pinpoint when you’re feeling this way and off-set it with some perspective

caption Look at the big picture. source Flickr/Omarukai

Serani recommended you try to determine exactly when this feeling of dread arrives. If it’s hitting you first thing Sunday morning, she suggested pushing this discomfort towards the end of the day.

Although this may be easier said than done, putting anxious feelings aside – and into perspective – can help you better enjoy your day. Keep in mind that what you do during the week allows you to enjoy your weekends in the first place.

“For those of us who are in school […] our job is to learn, achieve, and master things so then we can have this time off on the weekends,” Serani said. “For those of us who work, it’s the same thing. You really can’t have play without work – you have to earn your keep before you can enjoy it.”

A certain amount of stress is normal, but there is a limit.

caption There are ways to determine if what you’re feeling is more than typical stress. source Shutterstock

It’s “within the expected range of the human experience” to have the ‘Sunday Scaries’ or the Monday blues, Serani. said. There is a chance, however, that there is a more serious psychological issue if you notice your mood shifting and affecting your concentration. Obsessive thoughts are another sign that there might be more going on than the typical ‘Sunday Scaries’.

“If you’re feeling sick or ill by it, those symptoms would mean that you could be dealing with something a little bit more intense like an anxiety disorder or a depressive disorder,” Serani said.

Serani recommended talking to a doctor or taking an online anxiety or depression screening test to determine the scope of your feelings before seeking therapy. These at-home tests are a good barometer for your emotions and let you know if you are in the mild, moderate, or severe range. According to Serani, this will help legitimize your feelings and can open your eyes to how reactive you are.

“People who might be under reactive might say, ‘holy moly, I’ve got severe symptoms here,'” Serani said. “Somebody who might be very reactive might say, ‘you know I thought I was really struggling, but it really seems to be that this is kind of OK.'”

These tests aren’t the only thing you should consider before seeking additional help. Serani also recommended speaking with your primary care doctor about your physical health. Symptoms of depression and anxiety can actually be related to cholesterol, blood pressure, thyroid, and other issues, according to Serani.

Enjoy your Sunday by “feeding” your five senses.

caption Make the most of the time you have. source rawpixel.com/Unsplash

Serani likes to remind people to get out of their heads and more into their five senses on Sundays – and every day for that matter. “Make sure that you are enjoying your time, make sure that you get to see things, do things, touch things,” she said. “One of the things that, as a psychologist, I feel is that we’ve kind of lost sense of our senses a great deal of the time. Just slow Sunday down and take a moment to enjoy as much as you can.”

The ‘Sunday Scaries’ don’t have to impact your entire weekend. Put what you’re feeling into perspective, figure out when you’re feeling this way, and take the time to be kind to yourself and enjoy your day. For some people, speaking with your doctor or a therapist might be the best course of action. Remember that your physical and mental health is equally important for living your best life every day of the week.

