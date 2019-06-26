10 things you didn’t know about MTV’s ‘Are You the One?’

caption The series is filled with drama and romance. source MTV

MTV’s “Are you the One” is a reality show that claims to help people find their perfect match.

For the first time, this year’s season, “Are You the One? Come One, Come All,” will feature a cast of individuals who identify as sexually fluid, meaning there aren’t gender limitations placed on the pairs of perfect matches.

According to showrunners, the series uses science and interviews to figure out someone’s perfect match.

On MTV’s “Are You the One?” there over a dozen single people placed under one roof and their goal is to find their “perfect match.” This perfect match-making process includes in-depth interviews, questionnaires, and compatibility testing. The results are kept secret from the contestants until the end of the show.

If, by the season finale, all of the players do not choose their perfect match, they lose the game. If all of the singles are able to correctly match up with their predetermined partners they share a large cash prize and gain a potential life partner.

Ahead of the season premiere, here are some things you might not know about MTV’s “Are You the One?”

The casting process for “Are You the One?” is super personal.

According to season-one alum Shanley McIntee, the MTV casting interviews can get pretty invasive when it comes to your personal life McIntee told EW in a 2014 interview that MTV knows her better than she knows herself.

Fellow season-one alum Chris Tolleson echoed her statements in the interview saying before the show he “never had to ask himself how many times [he] masturbated in a day.”

There’s a science behind each perfect match.

No one is tossing a dart at a board hoping to randomly match two complete strangers on “Are You the One?”

In fact, the show uses a variety of methods derived from “scientifically proven compatibility testing,” according to what executive producer Tiffany Williams told Entertainment Weekly.

The show will interview your exes.

As a part of “Are You the One?”‘s rigorous casting process, “matchmakers” interview contestants, their family members, and even their exes, according to Entertainment Weekly. This information is said to help contestants find their perfect match, because what better way to find love than learning from your past?

The game apparently has no rules.

Other than the objective to find your perfect match, EP Williams told Entertainment Weekly in a 2014 interview that there are no rules on set. That means all is fair in love and war on “Are You the One?” and would explain the past few seasons’ penchant for drama.

No, the show isn’t scripted.

Contrary to popular belief, “Are You the One?” is not a scripted television series, according to what former cast members told International Business Times.

That means all the raw emotions, temper tantrums, drunken jealousy, and housemate fights were real. Other than a set filming schedule, it seems no one tells cast mates how to behave or what to say in certain situations.

People have tried to crack the “Are You the One?” love algorithm.

Mathematicians and fans alike have tried to solve the famed love algorithm on the show and some have even claimed to have figured it out, according to The Observer.

On Quora, someone argued that there is a 2% chance of beating the game. This is only if its played completely randomly, however.

After creating an integer, he was able to find all matches 89% of the time after nine rounds.

As of 2019, only one season of the show has lost the game.

So far, cast members on five of the six seasons of the show have successfully found their matches. Unfortunately for season-five contestants, they failed at finding all 11 perfect matches. That means they’re the only group of castmates who walked away from the show without the cash prize.

So far, there are three “Are You the One?” babies.

Two of the couples that met on the reality show have pursued their relationships post-production, which has led to three lovely children being born. Amber and Ethan from Season one have welcomed two children and not-a-perfect-match couple (according to the show) Gianna and Hayden welcomed their first baby in 2018.

With season eight, the show made history as the first dating show to have an entire cast of people who identify as sexually fluid.

Per MTV, for the first time, this year’s season features a cast of individuals who identify as sexually fluid, meaning there aren’t gender limitations placed on the pairs of perfect matches. As some have noted, this makes “Are You the One?” the first dating show to have a cast of people who identify as sexually fluid.

“What we realized is we have a generation of daters that were stripping away the labels and not wanting to be put in a box and to do it their way. That was inspiring,” showrunner Jeff Spangler told E!, explaining how the series decided on choosing this season-eight cast.

On past seasons, the show only had couplings of male and female contestants.

“If you have a reality TV show that includes the entire spectrum of racial, sexual and gender identities, you’re gonna have a really interesting show,” one contestant from this season, Danny, told MTV.

Some of the show’s challenges didn’t make it onscreen.

When asked about which ideas didn’t make it onto the show, the show’s executive producer Rob LaPlante mentioned the series’ miniature competitions that occur each week.

“Some of the challenges we came up with were classified as ‘too sexual,'” LaPlante told TV Guide magazine in 2014. “But don’t worry, I’ve got them in my back pocket for next season.”