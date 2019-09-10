A party planned for the millions of Facebook users signed up to storm Area 51 is raising concerns it could become ‘Fyre Fest 2.0’

source David Becker/Getty Images

Area 51 gained renewed attention this summer after a Facebook event calling on people to storm the mysterious Nevada desert site went viral.

Organizers of the event turned it into a music festival called Alienstock, and thousands of people are expected to flood the town near Area 51 later this month.

Facebook event organizers pulled out of the event this week over concerns the lack of planning would turn the event into a “possible humanitarian disaster” touted as the next Fyre Festival.

Nevertheless, a nearby hotel owner secured a permit for the event, and said she still plans “to throw the best party that we can.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The viral Facebook event inviting people to storm Area 51 later this month has been canceled due to fears that it could be a “possible humanitarian disaster.”

Organizers have written on the event’s website that they have decided to “pull the plug,” as first spotted by Buzzfeed News. At the time of writing, more than two million people had RSVPd that they’re attending the Facebook event, “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us.“

Although the Facebook event began as a joke, people still planned on flooding the surrounding area, booking hotel reservations and paying to stay at nearby campsites. Organizers of the Facebook event then announced they would put on a music festival called Alienstock near Area 51 for people coming to the area.

Read more: Millions of people signed up to storm Area 51 in September – here’s a look at what the invaders will find when they hit the small Nevada town

The festival was planned to take place in the tiny town of Rachel, Nevada, which has a population of just over 50. Last month, local authorities told Buzzfeed News they were concerned about the town’s ability to host the thousands of people expected, especially because Rachel reportedly has no gas stations or grocery stores.

In recent days, the organizers of Alienstock – Matty Roberts and Frank DiMaggio – raised concerns to media outlets that the event wouldn’t have the proper resources, including water, food, security, and toilets. Citing these concerns, the organizers announced this week they were pulling their support from Alienstock, saying they were concerned the event could become the next Fyre Festival – referring to the failed music festival in the Bahamas back in 2017.

“Due to the lack of infrastructure, poor planning, risk management and blatant disregard for the safety of the expected 10,000+ AlienStock attendees, we decided to pull the plug on the festival,” the Alienstock website says. “We are not interested in, nor will we tolerate any involvement in a FYREFEST 2.0. We foresee a possible humanitarian disaster in the works, and we can’t participate in any capacity at this point.”

Instead, the Facebook event organizers are throwing Alienstock’s support behind a free Area 51 celebration event taking place in downtown Las Vegas on September 19.

Nevertheless, a permit for an event was issued to the owner of a motel, called called Little A’le’Inn, in the small town of Rachel. Connie West told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that although Alienstock organizers have pulled their support from a festival in Rachel, she is still planning an event there. Alienstock organizers said West had not been transparent about adequate planning ahead of the festival, but West has said she’s secured 20 bands and proper arrangements.

“So, yeah, it’s going forward,” West told the Review-Journal. “We’re going to throw the best party that we can.”