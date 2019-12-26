Ari Behn, the ex-husband of Norway’s Princess Martha Louise who had accused Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct, died by suicide on Christmas day

caption Norway’s Princess Martha Louise with ex-husband Ari Behn. source Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Norwegian author Ari Behn died by suicide on Christmas, his family’s spokesman Geir Håkonsund announced on Wednesday.

Behn, 47, accused Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct in 2017. He said that Spacey groped him at a concert in 2007.

The author was married to Norway’s Princess Martha Louise from 2002 to 2017.

King Harald and Queen Sonja said in a statement to the Independent on Wednesday that Behn an “important member of our family for many years.”

“It is with great sadness in our hearts that we, the very closest relatives of Ari Behn, must announce that he took his own life today. We ask for respect for our privacy in the time to come,” Håkonsund said in a statement to CNN.

Behn, 47, wrote three novels, three short story collections, and three plays during his career, according to his website

He said in 2017 that actor Kevin Spacey had groped him at a concert in 2007. He spoke about the alleged incident on radio station P4, according to the BBC.

“We had a great talk, he sat right beside me. After five minutes, he said, ‘Hey, let’s go out and have a cigarette.’ Then he puts his hand under the table and grabs me by the balls,” Behn said. Behn recalled saying: “Er, maybe later.”

Behn is among more than a dozen men who have accused Spacey of sexual misconduct.

He is also the ex-husband of Norway’s Princess Martha Louise, the oldest child of Norway’s King Harald V and Queen Sonja. The couple married in 2002 and separated in 2016. Their divorce was finalized in 2017.

At the time of their separation, Princess Martha Louise said the couple had tried “everything in their power to make the marriage work.”

“It’s unspeakably sad for both of us to discover that the road ahead doesn’t run as it once did. Like so many others, we’ve grown apart. We’ve tried everything over a long period of time … but it’s impossible for us to go on,” the royal said, according to PEOPLE.

King Harald and Queen Sonja said in a statement to the Independent on Wednesday that Behn was an “important member of our family for many years, and we carry warm, fond memories of him.”

“We are grateful that we got to know him. We grieve that our grandchildren have now lost their beloved father – and have deep compassion for his parents and siblings, who have now lost their beloved son and brother,” the statement said.

In September, another Spacey accuser, a massage therapist known only as John Doe, also died. Doe had claimed Spacey sexually assaulted him during a massage session in Malibu, California, in 2016. Following his death, prosecutors dropped those charges against the “House of Cards” actor.

Speaking of, on Christmas Eve, Spacey released another bizarre YouTube video featuring himself as the show’s antagonist Frank Underwood, in which he intoned, “The next time someone does something you don’t like, you can go on the attack. But you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can kill them with kindness.”