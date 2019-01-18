Princess Nokia thinks Ariana Grande’s new song ‘7 Rings’ sounds ‘really familiar’ and implied the singer stole her style

caption Princess Nokia, born Destiny Frasqueri, is an American rapper of Puerto Rican descent. source Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Ariana Grande released a new song Friday morning called “7 Rings,” along with an accompanying music video.

The song was inspired by the time Grande spontaneously bought seven diamond rings for herself and six friends. Four of those friends are credited as co-writers on the track.

Princess Nokia posted a video on Twitter comparing “7 Rings” to her 2016 song “Mine.”

“That sounds really familiar to me,” she says in the video. “Wait, ain’t that the little song I made about brown women and their hair? Hm, sounds about white.”

Many fans on Twitter seem to agree with her, while others have noted that similar flows and lyrics have been interpolated many times before.

Princess Nokia recently posted a video comparing Ariana Grande’s new single “7 Rings” with her own 2016 song “Mine,” heavily implying that Grande ripped off her style.

“That sounds really familiar to me,” she says in the video. “Wait, ain’t that the little song I made about brown women and their hair? Hm, sounds about white.”

Grande dropped the hip-hop infused “7 Rings” on Friday, which is the third single from her upcoming album, “Thank U, Next.” It was inspired by the time Grande had “too much champagne” and spontaneously bought seven diamond rings for herself and six friends.

“You like my hair? Gee thanks, just bought it. I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it,” Grande sings in In “7 Rings.”

The chorus of Princess Nokia’s “Mine” repeats the phrase, “It’s mine, I bought it,” over a similar beat. The song also references buying hair like Grande’s song and appears to allude to the cultural significance of hair for black and brown women: “How we choose to wear our hair is our personal choice, ok? We bought it, it’s ours.”

so is this a coincidence or did Ariana rip off Princess Nokia ???? pic.twitter.com/zoBnaPdBY2 — ???????????????? ???????????????????? ???? (@badgaldegu) January 18, 2019

Okayplayer music editor Ivie Ani noted that Nokia’s argument seems to be “more about the hair lyric/content than the flow.”

“I think ppl’s concern here is specific,” she wrote on Twitter. “Less about the sonic origins of ‘spend it’/’mine’ & more about the context of Ariana being white & rapping about buying hair and Princess Nokia rapping about buying hair and the policing of+fixation with black and brown image by white ppl.”

Four of Grande’s co-ring owners, two of whom are women of color – Njomza, Kaydence, Tayla Parx, and Victoria Monét – are credited as co-writers on the track. The song’s producers, TBHits, Scootie, and Mikey Foster, are also credited as co-writers.

The song samples “My Favorite Things” from “The Sound of Music,” interpolates The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Gimme The Loot,” and pays homage to artists like Lil Mama and Destiny’s Child.

Some listeners have noted that Grande appears to be intentionally drawing from a large swath of inspirations – possibly including Princess Nokia.

Lifted, borrowed, paid homage, whatever etc. — Ivie Ani (@ivieani) January 18, 2019

It’s certainly true that the current state of both hip-hop and pop is one of collaboration and sampling.

Similar flows and lyrics to both “7 Rings” and “Mine” have been interpolated many times before, with many citing 2 Chainz’s “Spend It” and Soulja Boy’s “Pretty Boy Swag” as more possible inspiration.

Princess Nokia gives herself too much credit lol. She didn’t create the trap music sound and her music sucks imo. Ariana is giving homage to 2 Chainz who is actually a trap artist which is y she’s in front of his pink trap house. Y’all be reaching! Lol — kitty ???? (@aquaPetite) January 18, 2019

bruh mad ppl rap like this, its sad but no idea is original — Indigo Svn (@indigosvn) January 18, 2019

Girl, nothing about this is original or unique. It’s a common trap flow, common flex lyrics. I promise you no one intentionally “copied” you. Lmao step up your pen game — King James ???????? (@SexyDirtyLSS) January 18, 2019

Bless Nokia but that flow wasn't new when she used it either. — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) January 18, 2019

i can’t believe princess nokia is saying ariana stole her song over an extremely generic flow that she wasn’t even the first to do..go listen to kali uchis honey baby then nokia’s orange blossom lol she stole her Whole Fucking Song dude — ok! (@thedeathtarot) January 18, 2019

Many, however, seem to agree with Princess Nokia’s assessment of the similarities, with some going so far as to call it a “rip off” or “plagiarism.”

calling it right now 7 rings by ariana grande totally rips off ‘mine’ by princess nokia — chicken (@fasechogletto) January 18, 2019

zaaaamn i didn't realize how MUCH ari ripped off princess nokia! plagiarism! — Muna (@Muna_Mire) January 18, 2019

Ima big @princessnokia fan… AG’s new album literally plagiarizes flows, words, bars from Nokia… yo what a shame, millions of dollars and a TEAM of people to make and write your music…. yet they STILL STEAL https://t.co/7xa4zvk2ue — CAMOUFLAGE DON (@CAMOUFLAGEDON) January 18, 2019

Know the difference between biting/homage/inspiration.

Inspo- Versace Hottie by Princess Nokia (Azealia Banks inspired)

Vs

Biting: 7 Rings by Ariana Grande in her years old adopted "down" persona of racially ambiguity and proximity to blackness. — Elektra (@TeenSuccubus) January 18, 2019

So let’s talk tea. The tracks so hella similar and it’s a little tooooooo coincidental that Ariana is talking about she just bought her hair when the whole Mine song is talking about different black hair options ???? Ariana’s writer bit tf out of both Souljaboy AND Princess Nokia https://t.co/5cviYspxo4 — Black Curl Gawdess (@cleopatrasjewl) January 18, 2019

Neither representatives for Nokia nor Grande immediately responded to INSIDER’s request for comment.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.