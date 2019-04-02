Ariana Grande defended her decision not to label her sexuality, after singing ‘I like women and men’ in her new single

caption Victoria Monét has co-writing credits on all of Grande’s albums and some of her biggest hits, like “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings.” source Ariana Grande/YouTube

Ariana Grande released a surprise single, “Monopoly,” Monday, which is a duet with her close friend and frequent co-writer, Victoria Monét.

In the post-chorus, both women sing the line, “I like women and men.”

Monét is openly bisexual, though Grande has been vague about her sexuality in the past.

Many fans reacted to the lyric online, with some celebrating Grande’s “coming out” and others wondering about Grande’s intentions.

“i haven’t [labeled my sexuality] before and still don’t feel the need to now,” Grande wrote on Twitter. “which is okay.”

After sparking speculation about her sexuality in her new song, “Monopoly,” Ariana Grande defended her decision not to conform to traditional labels.

i haven’t before and still don’t feel the need to now ????????????‍♂️ which is okay — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 1, 2019

The clarification came after Grande released the surprise single, a duet with her close friend and frequent co-writer, Victoria Monét.

Interestingly, in the post-chorus, both Grande and Monét both sing the line, “I like women and men.”

Monét is openly bisexual after she came out by writing “I also like girls” in a tweet last year. But while Grande has been vocally supportive of the LGBTQ community, she has been vague about her sexuality in the past.

caption Monét and Grande both sing “I like women and men” in the post-chorus of “Monopoly.” source Ariana Grande/YouTube

In fact, when Grande responded to critics of her headliner slot at Manchester Pride this year, she referenced the fact that she has never publicly labeled herself (though she has only publicly dated men).

“i want to celebrate and support this community, regardless of my identity or how people label me,” she wrote on Twitter.

i saw many people discussing this so i wanted to chime in…. hope that’s okay ???????? pic.twitter.com/7joiZwI1QS — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 27, 2019

Grande’s tweet on Monday – in response to a fan who wrote, “ariana ain’t gotta label herself, but she said what she said” – appeared to double down on this philosophy.

The fan was referencing a comment from Monét on Instagram, which also seemed designed to shut down speculation.

Naturally, many fans reacted to the lyric online.

Some celebrated Grande’s “coming out,” while others wondered about Grande’s true intentions.

ariana said bi rights ! pic.twitter.com/OhxqzqNUXa — ang (@prfctinparis) March 31, 2019

if ariana is bisexual and this is her way of coming out. then i’m so proud of her. if it isn’t then thank you for the bisexual anthem ma’am ! — paige (@betturoffs) March 31, 2019

can ariana confirm if she’s bisexual or straight bc these ‘monopoly’ lyrics got me messed up… i- — emily☁️ (@omgemiily) April 1, 2019

Some fans pointed out that Monét may have just written the line for herself.

wait so is ariana actually bisexual or was the "i like women and men" line in monopoly just for victoria (who came out as bi a while ago) — angel???? (@iloveangxls) April 1, 2019

Others said that fans shouldn’t assume someone’s sexuality, and that fans shouldn’t push her to address the topic before she’s ready.

ariana hasn’t 100% confirmed that she’s bisexual yet so we shouldn’t assume or invalidate her sexuality — sadie (@prfctparker) March 31, 2019

if ariana is bi she doesn't have to say or confirm anything yet. let her breathe and wait til she's ready ty — alec (@greedyszn) April 1, 2019

also, calling ariana bi when she isn’t calling herself anything is ugly. she could consider herself pan. she might not want a label. maybe ask her ab how she views her sexuality instead of just assigning one to her. — ً (@widowsdanvers) April 1, 2019

After Grande weighed in on Twitter, many people applauded her decision to eschew labels.

Fans called Grande’s response “a breath of fresh air.” Many noted that bisexuality or fluidity is still valid, regardless of dating history.

yes!!! no need for labels 2019 🙂 — jesse 2 3 80 (@godisghostin) April 2, 2019

So she’s choosing to love who she wants without having to explain herself…I like that. It’s a breath of fresh air. — Justice Douse (@justice_douse) April 2, 2019