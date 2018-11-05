Ariana Grande has finally admitted her high ponytail leaves her in ‘constant pain’

caption Ariana Grande is rarely seen without her high pony. source Getty

Ariana Grande’s trademark hairstyle is the high ponytail.

After Camilla Cabello tried the look but found it too painful to carry on wearing, Grande admitted her high pony leaves her in “constant pain.”

Tight ponytails can lead to headaches for many people with long hair.

Tying your hair up on top of your head may seem harmless, but as any former cheerleader knows, this isn’t necessarily the case.

Sure, a high ponytail is, in theory, a cute, fun, and effective way of keeping your hair out of your face, but it can also be intensely painful.

One of the most famous high ponytail-wearers of our time is pop superstar Ariana Grande, but the singer has just admitted her trademark hairdo leaves her in “constant pain.”

The revelation was made on Twitter after fellow singer Camila Cabello shared that she’d tried wearing a high pony only to find it “so painful.”

I just did a high ponytail for the first time and it is literally pulling on my BRAIN ITS SO PAINFUL HOW DO YOU DO IT @ArianaGrande — camila (@Camila_Cabello) November 4, 2018

Grande then replied, admitting that her signature look causes her a lot of pain – but she doesn’t care.

well u actually have hair so that prolly makes it a lil more painful ….. nah jk i’m in constant pain always and don’t care at all — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 4, 2018

Cabello posted a picture of herself having taken her hair down because the ponytail was so painful…

And Grande responded implying that she’s now numb to the pony pain.

awwww so happy for u, u still feel things ???????????? — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 4, 2018

MUST BE NICE *crying and smiling* — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 4, 2018

Cabello finally admitted she was “literally never doing that hairstyle again.”

The whole exchange, however, was extremely relatable for many.

WHY IS THIS THE MOST RELATABLE TWEET EVER @Camila_Cabello — hana???? (@90sbabytae) November 4, 2018

It’s no secret that a tight ponytail can lead to headaches – this is because pulling the hair back so tightly strains the scalp tissue. In some cases, ponytails can increase the likelihood of developing tension alopecia.

Whether you suffer from these symptoms, however, likely depends on your scalp sensitivity.

“We know some people have more sensitive nerve endings in their scalp than other people. And if those folks are wearing a tight hairstyle and a ponytail, that’s going to induce an achiness after the hairstyle is released,” headache neurologist Dr. Wade Cooper from the University of Michigan told Fox 2.

“That’s going to signal to us that their nerves are triggering underlying brain sensitivity that we see more commonly in people with migraines or other pain syndromes.”

If you find yourself suffering from an unpleasant headache while wearing a ponytail, let your hair down and the pain may ease. It’s best not to sleep with your hair in a tight pony either, to decrease the likelihood of neck strain.