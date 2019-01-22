Ariana Grande apologized for reposting a fan who said her ‘7 Rings’ lyric about buying hair is ‘gonna solve racism’

caption Many have drawn comparisons between Ariana Grande’s ‘7 Rings’ music video and 2 Chainz’s ‘pink trap house’ aesthetic. source Ariana Grande/YouTube

Ariana Grande released a new song Friday morning called “7 Rings,” along with an accompanying music video.

Some listeners – including rappers Soulja Boy and Princess Nokia – accused Grande of stealing aspects of the hip-hop infused track from black artists.

In particular, many have said the lyric, “You like my hair? Gee thanks, just bought it,” whitewashes the politics surrounding hair in black communities.

Grande did not directly address the backlash, but did repost a black fan’s Instagram story that read, “White women talking about their weaves is how we’re gonna solve racism.”

She quickly deleted it and later apologized for the repost: “Thanks for opening the conversation,” she wrote. “It’s never my intention to offend anybody.”

Ariana Grande has indirectly addressed the backlash surrounding her newest song “7 Rings,” which sparked many discussions about cultural appropriation.

Since its release on Friday, some listeners have accused Grande of stealing aspects of the hip-hop infused track from black artists. Soulja Boy, who recently claimed he is responsible for all successful modern rappers, called Grande a “thief” on Twitter after some compared her flow on “7 Rings” to his 2010 song “Pretty Boy Swag.”

In particular, many critics have focused on the lyric, “You like my hair? Gee thanks, just bought it,” claiming it whitewashes the politics surrounding hair in black communities.

Princess Nokia posted a video comparing “7 Rings” with her own 2016 song “Mine,” which she wrote to celebrate the cultural significance of hair for women of color, and to point out the shame that’s often put upon them for wearing “fake hair.”

“Please do not ask me or any black or brown women if our hair is real or not,” Nokia says in the song’s outro. “How we choose to wear our hair is our personal choice, OK? We bought it, it’s ours.”

Although Nokia has since deleted the video, others have noted that the rapper’s critique seems to be “more about the hair lyric/content than the flow.”

“I think ppl’s concern here is specific,” Okayplayer music editor Ivie Ani wrote on Twitter. “Less about the sonic origins of ‘spend it’/’mine’ & more about the context of Ariana being white & rapping about buying hair and Princess Nokia rapping about buying hair and the policing of+fixation with black and brown image by white ppl.”

caption Grande has made her hair — in particular, her ponytail — an essential part of her image. source Ariana Grande/YouTube

Some fans have pointed out that Grande has spent years making her hair – in particular, her extra-long and extra-high ponytail, which is largely thanks to extensions – an essential part of her image.

Ari’s literally been talking about her fake ass hair since 2014-2015. Peep the facebook comments “I love your hair” and her response “Thanks it’s note mine!” — r (@starlitjoons) January 20, 2019

Others have said the lyric helps highlight how black women are not the only people who wear extensions or buy other hairstyles.

oomf really just claimed ariana was “appropriating black culture” by saying she bought her hair….sis so now only black people wear extensions???? is that not the stereotype we are trying get rid of???? pic.twitter.com/tH7q6Euyt3 — ???????????????????????????? ʕ•ᴥ•ʔﾉ♡ (@triviachubs) January 18, 2019

Writer Clarkisha Kent acknowledged Grande’s relationship with hair while simultaneously noting, “Ariana will always have quite a bit more freedom (in comparison to Black women) to experiment with wigs, weaves, extensions, and even hair color because of the OBVIOUS (and racist) politics surrounding hair.”

AND…I also get that Ariana will always have quite a bit more freedom (in comparison to Black women) to experiment with wigs, weaves, extensions, and even hair color because of the OBVIOUS (and racism) politics surrounding hair. Let’s not be dense, folx. pic.twitter.com/OaXa9nOQGF — Clarkisha “Neck-Rolling Hood Rat” Kent (@IWriteAllDay_) January 18, 2019

Other Twitter users have made similar arguments.

Nokia was highlighting the fact that Ariana is profiting off of using extensions/weave. Nokia’s song is SPECIFICALLY about black and brown women’s hair.. https://t.co/BLZqREtRH3 — Kådu King (@hella_kadu) January 20, 2019

FOR ARIANA’S SONG TO REFERENCE ‘BUYING HAIR’ ALONG SOUNDING LIKE IT HAS A SIMILAR FLOW (TO NOT ONLY 1 BUT 2 BAME ARTISTS) IS JUST NO GOOD. I EXPECT BETTER FROM HER AND HER WRITERS TBH. pic.twitter.com/gjVMYiGuaY — nori xcx (@artschoolsucks) January 18, 2019

“7 Rings,” which leans heavily on braggadocious rap tropes, was inspired by the time Grande had “too much Champagne” and spontaneously bought seven diamond rings for herself and six friends.

Four of Grande’s co-ring owners, two of whom are women of color – Njomza, Kaydence, Tayla Parx, and Victoria Monét – are credited as co-writers on the track. The song’s producers, TBHits, Scootie, and Mikey Foster, are also credited as co-writers.

While Grande has not directly addressed the accusations or criticsms, she appears to have alluded to them on social media. On Twitter, she declared that her co-writers are “who you should be talking about.”

shift your attention here. these women are impeccable and they are who you should be talking about. ???? love. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 19, 2019

Grande also reposted an Instagram story from writer, podcast host, and businesswoman Aminatou Sow, which praised the hair lyric: “White women talking about their weaves is how we’re gonna solve racism.”

Grande wrote, “so much love for @aminatou,” but quickly deleted her repost after receiving more backlash.

lik. i get what she was doing w the hair line bc she lets us kno tht it’s fake but ksksksk ending racism??? ari :(( — ???????????? ???????????????????????????????????? (@sIingbIade) January 19, 2019

Ariana’s instagram story about someone saying a white girl solving racism by singing about buying hair was really gross ngl — ً (@gomezquality) January 20, 2019

The Instagram story was captured, however, by the popular gossip account, The Shade Room.

Grande then appeared in the comments section to address the backlash to her repost.

“Hi hi,” Grande wrote. “I think her intention was to be like… yay a white person disassociating the negative stariotype [sic] that is paired with the word ‘weave’… however i’m so sorry if my response was out of pocket or if it came across the wrong way.”

caption A screenshot of Grande’s comment on The Shade Room’s post. source @theshaderoom/Instagram

“Thanks for opening the conversation and like… to everyone for talking to me about it. it’s never my intention to offend anybody,” she concluded, adding a black heart emoji.

