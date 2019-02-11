Ariana Grande apologizes to fans for not going to the Grammys despite winning for best pop vocal album

caption Here’s Ariana Grande speaking at the Billboard Women In Music 2018 on December 6, 2018, in New York City. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Billboard

Ariana Grande won best pop vocal album at the 2019 Grammys Sunday.

Grande won’t be at the ceremony. The singer pulled out of performing at the 61st annual show after she said her “creativity & self expression was stifled” by the Grammys.

The singer took to Twitter to accept her award, thanking her fans for being her “main source of joy and inspiration” and apologizing to them for not being at the show.

Ariana Grande may not be at the 2019 Grammys at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, but she’s still going home a winner. The 25-year-old singer won the award for best pop vocal album for “Sweetener,” beating out fellow nominees Pink, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson, and Camila Cabello.

Surprised by her win, Grande shared a string of tweets both thanking and apologizing to fans for not being at the ceremony Sunday night.

“F—,” tweeted Grande. “I know I’m not there tonight (trust, I tried and still truly wished it had worked out tbh) and I know I said I try not to put too much weight into these things … but f— … this is wild and beautiful. Thank you so much.”

“But mostly thank y’all for being my main source of joy and inspiration always,” Grande added.

Grande was originally scheduled to perform at the 61st annual show, but recently pulled out of appearing at the Grammys and attending the event. According to Variety, the singer felt “insulted” she was not allowed to perform her new song “7 Rings,” and instead perform a medley of songs.

Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich told the Associated Press on Thursday that it “felt it was too late for her to pull something together.”

Grande denied that was the case, saying on Twitter that Ehrlich was lying.

“I’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me,” Grande wrote. “I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. It was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that I decided not to attend.”

“I offered 3 different songs. It’s about collaboration. It’s about feeling supported,” Grande continued in another tweet. “It’s about art and honesty. Not politics. Not doing favors or playing games. It’s just a game y’all.. and I’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me.”

Grande’s win comes the weekend she released her fifth studio album, “Thank U, Next,” the second one she released in the past year. Grande was also nominated for best pop solo performance for “God Is a Woman.” That award went to Lady Gaga for her song “Joanne.”

