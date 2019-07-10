See how Ariana Grande created the trippy visuals in her newest music video with look-alike backup dancers and green screen technology

- source
- Vogue/YouTube
- Ariana Grande recently teamed up with Vogue to film a music video for her “In My Head,” a fan-favorite song off her newest album “Thank U, Next.”
- Behind-the-scenes footage, released on Wednesday, reveals how Grande’s team used look-alike backup dancers and green screen technology to create trippy visuals.
- “It’s a little bit sci-fi, it’s a little bit [Stanley] Kubrick, it’s a little Y2K,” director Bardia Zeinali said.
- “It kinda started out by finding what makes Ariana iconic. It’s the voice, it’s the ponytail, it’s boots, it’s the silhouette,” he continued. “So we decided that we wanted to create an iconic video where we’re isolating the Ariana iconography and playing it up and having a good time with it.”
- Watch Vogue’s behind-the-scenes video below.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.
- Read more:
- Ariana Grande describes her ‘all-consuming’ grief since Mac Miller’s death – and the ‘years of work and fighting and trying’ to keep him sober
- Ariana Grande says her engagement to Pete Davidson was ‘frivolous’ and she ‘didn’t know him’
- Ariana Grande’s 18 most popular songs, ranked
- 52 photos that show Ariana Grande’s dramatic style evolution, from Nickelodeon teen to global phenomenon