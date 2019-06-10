Ariana Grande’s 18 best looks from her music videos, from ‘Baby I’ to ‘Monopoly’

caption Ariana Grande in the “God Is a Woman” video. source Ariana Grande/YouTube

Ariana Grande’s career skyrocketed in 2018 following the release of “Sweetener” and “Thank U, Next,” but the singer has been in the spotlight for over a decade.

After landing a role on “Victorious,” Grande’s fashion sense has evolved and she has become a major trendsetter.

Many of her music videos feature elaborate sets and many costume changes, especially her more recent releases.

Grande’s personal style has changed over the years, but returns to a few key pieces: coordinating sets, high heels, and her iconic high ponytail.

A lot has changed for Ariana Grande since landing a role on Nickelodeon’s “Victorious” back in 2010.

She has released five studio albums, and her two most recent releases “Sweetener” and “Thank U, Next” continue to make music history. Grande’s single “thank u, next” is the fastest song ever to reach 100 million streams, and earned Grande her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Not only has Grande’s music changed over the years, but her style has evolved as well. She often returns to signature looks such as crop tops, mini skirts, and her famed ponytail, but many of her music videos also show off a different side of Grande’s personal style. She has become a master storyteller, and with the help of video director Hannah Lux Davis as well as stylist Law Roach, Grande’s videos continue to shine.

Here are 18 of Ariana Grande’s best looks from music videos.

Grande was rocking coordinating two-piece sets as early as 2013.

caption Ariana Grande in the music video for “Baby I.” source Ariana Grande/YouTube

In her video for “Baby I,” Grande is seen in a matching skirt and crop top set, both in the same sunflower print. This is one of the first times Grande wears a matching set, but certainly not the last. She has gone on to wear coordinating sets in many of her videos such as “Problem,” “Focus,” and “The Light Is Coming.”

In the video for mega-hit “Bang Bang,” Grande dances alongside Jessie J and Nicki Minaj in a geometric coordinating set.

caption Ariana Grande in the “Bang Bang” video. source Jessie J/YouTube

In the music video for “Bang Bang,” which now has over a billion views, Grande is seen rocking a neon two-piece set alongside collaborators Jessie J and Nicki Minaj. The set consists of a crop top and a miniskirt, both items which stylist Law Roach says are now crucial parts of Grande’s wardrobe.

All eyes were on Grande’s sparkly “Focus” look in 2016.

caption Ariana Grande in the “Focus” video. source Ariana Grande/YouTube

In the 2016 music video for “Focus,” Grande sparkled in another two-piece set. This time, the set was embellished with crystals, accessorized with white pom pom drop earrings, and matched to her icy blonde hair.

Grande shined in a black-and-white star leotard in other shots of the “Focus” video.

caption Ariana Grande in the “Focus” video. source Ariana Grande/YouTube

The “Focus” video also featured Grande in a star-spangled leotard and glove set. The black-and-white leotard features a skirted bottom, and is paired with fishnet tights.

Grande wore a retro outfit for her “Faith” video, alongside Stevie Wonder

caption Ariana Grande in the “Faith” video. source Stevie Wonder/YouTube

In 2016, Grande joined forces with Stevie Wonder for the song “Faith,” which is featured in animated film “Sing.” In the video, Grande dances alongside animated street art of the characters in the film, wearing a denim overall jumpsuit, a pink top, floral wedges, and reflective round sunglasses.

Grande showed off her athletic side in the “Side to Side” music video.

caption Ariana Grande in the “Side To Side” video. source Ariana Grande/YouTube

In the video for “Side to Side,” Grande and her dancers sway to the music on spin bikes. Her outfit consists of a neon leotard and shorts, topped off with a baseball hat that reads “ICON.” The hat even has a hole for Grande’s signature high ponytail, and is by Dsquared2.

Grande kept it casual in the “Everyday” video

caption Ariana Grande in the “Everyday” video. source Ariana Grande/YouTube

In the music video for “Everyday” off of Grande’s 2016 album “Dangerous Woman,” Grande is seen sporting an oversized puffer coat, relaxed jeans, and a pair of high heels. Grande has since been at the forefront of starting other oversized trends, including 2018’s “lampshading” trend-wearing oversized hoodies and over-the-knee boots.

Grande looked regal alongside John Legend in the video for “Beauty and the Beast.”

caption Ariana Grande in the “Beauty and the Beast” video. source DisneyMusicVEVO/YouTube

Grande covered “Beauty and the Beast” alongside John Legend for the soundtrack to Disney’s 2017 live action recreation of the classic film. In the music video, Grande and Legend sing while Emma Watson and Dan Stevens (Belle and Beast) twirl around the ballroom. Grande’s stylist, Law Roach, posted a still from the video on Instagram, noting that the princess gown she wears is Giambattista Valli Haute Couture.

Grande took to new heights in a custom dress for the “No Tears Left to Cry” video.

caption Ariana Grande in the “No Tears Left to Cry” video. source Ariana Grande/YouTube

The video for “No Tears Left to Cry” shows Grande through a variety of optical illusions. The screen tilts and turns, and Grande even appears to fall from a rooftop at one point, only to land back on her feet. In this rooftop dance portion of the video, Grande is seen in a polka-dotted mini dress, a custom piece by luxury brand RASARIO, and her go-to Le Silla boots.

Grande showed off her dark side in the video for “The Light Is Coming.”

caption Ariana Grande in the “The Light Is Coming” video. source Ariana Grande/YouTube

The video for “The Light Is Coming,” which features Nicki Minaj, shows Grande and Minaj running outside in the dark. Grande’s black two-piece set has reflective crystal detailing, and she accessorized with silver hair rings in her slicked ponytail.

Grande wore body paint in some shots of the “God Is a Woman” music video.

caption Ariana Grande in the “God Is a Woman” video. source Ariana Grande/YouTube

In a few key scenes of the “God Is a Woman” video, Grande is seen in a pool of lilac and blue paints. For the scene, Grande’s team recruited artist Alexa Meade, who is known for this style of painting.

When asked about the video, Meade told Buzzfeed News it was inspired by Georgia O’Keeffe, and that Grande was the one who came up with the idea to leave some of her skin unpainted calling the idea, “An incredible stroke of genius and artistic insight.”

Grande shatters the glass ceiling in a mini skirt in “God Is a Woman.”

caption Ariana Grande in the “God Is A Woman” music video. source Ariana Grande/YouTube

About two minutes into the “God Is a Woman” video, a voiceover from Grande is seen mouthing the words to a voiceover provided by Madonna in which she recites a verse made famous by “Pulp Fiction.” As Madonna vows vengeance against anyone who attempts to “destroy [her] sisters,” Grande is seen swinging a Thor-like hammer and smashing a glass ceiling.

Grande is dressed for battle, complete with cat-eared helmet and leather gloves that say “POWER.” This outfit serves as a battle cry for women everywhere, whom Grande later shouted out in a tweet, saying “To my fellow goddesses who work their asses off every day to ‘break the glass ceiling,’ this is for you.”

Grande’s “Breathin'” video was full of vintage-inspired chaos.

caption Ariana Grande in the “Breathin” video. source Ariana Grande/YouTube

The video for Grande’s track “Breathin'” presents contrasting shots of Grande in a crowded train station, and later swinging through the clouds. The scenes where Grande is in the train station have a vintage feel to them, with Grande herself wearing a midi-length dress, retro red lipstick, and a pair of Mary Jane heels. The sophisticated gown has a bit of sparkle down the center, and was designed by Emilio Pucci.

Grande put a modern spin on Elle Woods in “Thank U, Next.”

caption Ariana Grande in the “Thank U, Next” video. source Ariana Grande/YouTube

Since its release in November 2018, Grande’s video for “Thank U, Next” has topped 360 million views on YouTube. In the video, Grande channels characters from “Legally Blonde,” “Bring It On,” “Mean Girls,” and “13 Going on 30.” Though the looks are all spot-on references to their respective movies, Grande’s take on Elle Woods was totally modern.

In this scene, she studies law while wearing a pink crop top and matching capri pants set, high-heeled shoes, and a furry pink coat. Grande’s portrayal of the character even earned her a shout out from its originator, Reese Witherspoon, who shared a post on Instagram with “#ElleWoodsForever” in the caption.

Grande wore head-to-toe pink for her “7 Rings” video.

caption Ariana Grande in the “7 Rings” video. source Ariana Grande/YouTube

In the music video for “7 Rings,” Grande throws a lavish house party for her closest friends. As the video flashes between scenes of champagne and partying, we see Grande breaking down the walls of a dollhouse. She is wearing a hot pink jumpsuit, complete with matching boots by Sophia Webster and coordinating earrings. This look is feminine, but strong, and really shows off Grande’s unbothered attitude.

In other “7 Rings” shots, Grande takes bling to a whole new level.

caption Ariana Grande in the “7 Rings” video. source Ariana Grande/YouTube

Since “7 Rings” came about while Grande and her friends were shopping at Tiffany’s, it’s only right that the singer be dripping in bling for the music video. In certain shots, she’s seen on the kitchen counter, wearing a glittery silver bodysuit with matching cat ears. This look is accessorized with pink (of course!) socks, high heeled shoes, and a diamond choker. It embodies everything the song stands for – which Grande has said is “a flex.”

Grande looked expensive in Two Chainz’s “Rule the World” music video.

caption Ariana Grande in the “Rule The World” video. source 2 Chainz/YouTube

In 2019, Grande collaborated with Two Chainz on “Rule the World.” In the video for the track, Grande is seen singing for a crowd, as well as lounging on a velvet sofa. She wears a crystal crop top and shorts set by Opening Ceremony, as well as a blush coat by Adrienne Landau.

Grande kept it cool in white leopard and patent leather boots for the “Monopoly” video.

caption Ariana Grande in the “Monopoly” video. source Ariana Grande/YouTube

In the video for 2019’s “Monopoly,” Grande brought back a similar black baseball cap to one she wore in the music video for “Side to Side.” The baseball cap, which features a hole for her famed ponytail to go through, is paired with a matching white leopard set, leather thigh-high boots, and a crop top. This street wear-inspired look is accessorized with a thick choker and furry belt bag.