Ariana Grande shoots heart-shaped lasers out of her boobs in the video for her latest single ‘Boyfriend’

caption Ariana Grande collaborated with pop duo Social House for her new single “Boyfriend.” source Republic Records

“7 Rings” singer Ariana Grande just released the music video for her new single “Boyfriend,” which also features pop duo Social House.

An accompanying video for the track shows Grande taking out rival women attempting to flirt with Mikey Foster of Social House, portrayed as Grande’s love interest in the video.

In addition to beating up and shooting her competition with arrows, Grande shoots heart-shaped lasers out of her boobs in a particularly memorable sequence.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Ariana Grande just released the music video for her new single “Boyfriend,” which also features pop duo Social House, and it’s filled with some pretty memorable moments.

Grande’s love interest in the video is Social House’s Mikey Foster. When she discovers him flirting with another woman at a party, things get tense – even though they haven’t defined their relationship.

After Grande’s attempt at making Foster jealous fails, she takes matters into her own hands and jumps on the woman, punching her and choking her as Foster looks on. It’s subsequently revealed to be just a fantasy, since in reality, Grande merely rolls her eyes and walks away.

Read more: See how Ariana Grande created the trippy visuals in her newest music video with look-alike backup dancers and green screen technology

In another scene, Grande spies Foster talking a little too closely with yet another unknown woman, and pulls out a bow and arrow to take her out.

caption Ariana Grande shoots a bow and arrow in the video for her new single “Boyfriend.” source Republic Records

After dramatically leaping over a balustrade, Grande shoots the woman in the hand with an arrow – horrifying Foster and Charles Anderson, the other half of Social House. Much like the first scene, a subsequent cut reveals that it’s all in Grande’s head.

Foster soon gets to have a violent revenge fantasy of his own when he sees Grande flirting with another man. After executing a karate-style kick to his head, Foster rips out the other man’s heart and gives it to Grande.

Even though Foster’s violent act of love was all in his head, Grande still stops flirting with the other man, pushes him away, and opens up her jacket to shoot heart-shaped lasers at Foster, who’s seriously impressed. The two head to a bathroom for a little privacy.

caption Ariana Grande plays a jealous lover in her “Boyfriend” music video. source Republic Records

The video ends with Foster and Grande destroying the bathroom during their makeout session – with a confused Anderson walking in on them at the end.

“Boyfriend” is about the jealousies that can arise when a couple has yet to define the terms of their relationship.

“You ain’t my boyfriend / and I ain’t your girlfriend /but u don’t want me to see nobody else /and I don’t want you to see nobody,” Grande sings in the chorus.

You can watch the video for “Boyfriend” here.