Ariana Grande’s stunning new music video illustrates her battle with anxiety

By
Callie Ahlgrim, Insider
-
A still from Ariana Grande's music video for

caption
A still from Ariana Grande’s music video for “Breathin.”
source
Ariana Grande/YouTube

  • Ariana Grande released her newest music video on Wednesday.
  • The popular song “Breathin” – which comes from her recent album “Sweetener” – is about Grande overcoming her struggles with anxiety.
  • The video seems to visually depict cloudy thoughts and Grande having difficulty with living in the moment.
  • The video also gives fans a brief look at a new tattoo behind Grande’s right ear, which says “REM” – the title of another song off “Sweetener.”
  • Watch the video, directed by Hannah Lux Davis, below.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.