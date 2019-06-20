Ariana Grande fans are swooning over a video of her production crew nailing the choreography during her ‘Sweetener’ tour

Callie Ahlgrim
Ariana Grande performs in March.

Ariana Grande performs in March.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ariana Grande

  • Ariana Grande, who’s in the midst of her “Sweetener” world tour, performed at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday.
  • That night, a fan posted a video of Grande’s production crew dancing while she performed.
  • The two men in the video nailed the choreography to Grande’s 2016 hit “Be Alright.”
  • “They were doing choreo the entire time,” the fan wrote in a separate tweet.
  • Fans of the singer are swooning over the video, calling it “adorable” and “pure.”
