Ariana Grande fans are swooning over a video of her production crew nailing the choreography during her ‘Sweetener’ tour

- Ariana Grande, who’s in the midst of her “Sweetener” world tour, performed at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday.
- That night, a fan posted a video of Grande’s production crew dancing while she performed.
- The two men in the video nailed the choreography to Grande’s 2016 hit “Be Alright.”
- “They were doing choreo the entire time,” the fan wrote in a separate tweet.
- Fans of the singer are swooning over the video, calling it “adorable” and “pure.”
Production crew better stan!!!! Wait for it. pic.twitter.com/LAl7VBD576
— grant ???????? (@urdadssidepiece) June 20, 2019