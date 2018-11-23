Ariana Grande covered up another Pete Davidson-inspired tattoo

caption Ariana Grande no longer has a “pete” tattoo on her finger. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images and Ariana Grande/Twitter

Ariana Grande posted an image from her upcoming “Thank U, Next” music video.

The singer is seen holding a “Mean Girls”-esque Burn Book, and the “pete” tattoo that she got in honor of ex-fiancé Pete Davidson is gone.

Now, there’s a heart with an arrow going through it on her ring finger.

Ariana Grande covered up another tattoo that was inspired by ex-fiancé Pete Davidson.

The singer took to Twitter on Friday to share a photo from the upcoming music video for “Thank U, Next,” which will feature nods to “Mean Girls,” “Legally Blonde,” “13 Going on 30,” and “Bring It On.”

In the image, Grande is seen holding a book (similar to the “Mean Girls” Burn Book). The small tattoo that read “pete” on her ring finger has been replaced by a heart and an arrow going through it.

The “pete” ink is one of many tattoos that Grande got after getting engaged to Davidson in June. It was also on full display when she walked the red carpet of the MTV VMAs with the comedian and packed on the PDA.

Here’s a closer look at the tattoo.

Since Grande and Davidson broke up in October, the stars have been quietly covering up ink that they got during their whirlwind romance. Previously, the “God Is a Woman” singer temporarily concealed the “pete” tattoo with a Band-Aid during her first post-breakup performance.

Fans also noticed that Grande covered up the matching “reborn” tattoo that she got with Davidson in June. The ink used to appear on her left thumb.

caption Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande had a whirlwind romance. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images and Ariana Grande/Instagram

People first suspected that their relationship was on the rocks when the “Saturday Night Live” star replaced his “Dangerous Woman” tattoo with a filled in heart and a small A.

Since then, Davidson has also replaced his matching “H2GKMO” tattoo (which stands for one of Grande’s favorite phrases, “Honest to god knock me out”) with a thick arrow.

In addition, Davidson has Grande’s initials on his thumb, a tattoo on the side of his chest that says “Grande,” and the phrase “mille tendresse” on the back of his neck to match one that the “Sweetener” singer has. He also has a tattoo of the pig they got together on his stomach and a small cloud tattoo that Grande also has on her body.

The “Sweetener” singer also has the badge number of Davidson’s late father, who died on 9/11, tattooed on her foot to match the ink that appears on the comedian’s arm.

