People think Ariana Grande’s new tattoo proves she’s exploiting Japanese culture ‘for the aesthetic’

Ariana Grande recently got a tattoo on her hand, which is meant to say “7 rings” in Japanese, the name of her newest single.

Fans quickly noticed, however, that the two kanji characters paired together actually translates to “shichirin,” which is a small BBQ grill.

In a now-deleted tweet, Grande acknowledged that she had left out the characters in between 七 and 輪 that would have made it correct because the tattoo was too painful: “It hurt like f— n still looks tight,” she wrote.

Some people have since criticized Grande for exploiting kanji and Japanese culture “for the aesthetic” without properly respecting it.

Critics have accused Ariana Grande of cultural appropriation after it was revealed that her newest tattoo, which is meant to say “seven rings” in Japanese, is misspelled.

The tattoo was revealed in an Instagram post on Tuesday, which has since been deleted. The ink on her palm includes two kanji characters: “七,” which means “seven,” and “輪,” which means “hoop,” “circle,” or “rings.”

Fans quickly realized, however, that these two characters, when put together, actually translate to mean “shichirin,” which is a small BBQ grill.

In a now-deleted tweet, Grande admitted that she left out the characters in between that would have completed the proper translation.

“It hurt like f— n still looks tight,” she wrote. “I wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao. But this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if I miss it enough, I’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time.”

The correct spelling of “seven rings” in Japanese was included in Grande’s music video for her newest single, “7 Rings.”

Grande has often expressed a love for Japan and Japanese culture. She began learning the language in 2015 and has demonstrated her progress on numerous occasions. Grande has even given online shoutouts to her tutor Ayumi, who works at Fuji, a Japanese language school in little Tokyo, Los Angeles.

Many critics, however, thought Grande’s response to her tattoo blunder indicates a disrespect for the language.

In particular, many people took issue with the idea that Grande knew the phrase was misspelled, but doesn’t seem to mind because it “still looks tight.”

Cultural appropriation can be difficult to define, but it’s widely understood as a person co-opting aspects of another culture – particularly if a white person is taking and making “trendy” something people of color are often mocked for – without fully understanding the history behind it.

