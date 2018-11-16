Ariana Grande has cut off her ponytail, and fans are going wild

caption Ariana Grande is known for her high ponytail. source Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Ariana Grande has cut off her famous ponytail, and fans can’t get enough of it.

The “Thank U, Next” singer shared a captionless photo of her fresh bob on Instagram on Thursday.

Since posting nine hours ago, the photo already has 2.5 million likes and more than 33,000 comments.

You can see her new look here:

While her long hair may return in the form of extensions, this is a drastic change for the star, who is known for her sleek high ponytail.

However, fans seem to love the new do, with thousands of people commenting their support.

The haircut also makes a lot of sense, since earlier this month she tweeted that she was “in constant pain always” because of it.

well u actually have hair so that prolly makes it a lil more painful ….. nah jk i’m in constant pain always and don’t care at all — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 4, 2018

The new look could also be a fresh start for Grande, who has certainly had a challenging few months.

In September, Grande’s ex, rapper Mac Miller, died of an apparent overdose at 26.

Shortly after the news broke, a flood of comments blaming ex Ariana Grande for his death started filling her Instagram feed.

Miller and Grande dated for two years until May 2018.

Just a month later, she confirmed her engagement to “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson just weeks after reports emerged that they were dating.

However, the relationship appears to have been “too much too soon,” as the couple broke off their engagement in October.

Earlier this month, Grande dropped a new single titled “Thank U, Next” in which she namedrops her exes – including Davidson and Miller – and details what they taught her.

It seems her new cut could be another way of moving on.