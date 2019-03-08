Ariana Grande posted a video for International Women’s Day, in which she’s described with adjectives like ‘ladylike’ and ‘sexual’ — and repeatedly ‘not asking for it’

Ariana Grande posted a video, created for her 2017 Dangerous Woman Tour, to celebrate International Women’s Day on Friday.

Ariana Grande celebrated International Women’s Day on Friday by posting a fan-favorite video, originally created for her 2017 Dangerous Woman Tour.

“happy international women’s day every day to women of every color, shape, size, sexuality, age, religion, trans, cis, and all who identify ! u are everything and i’m proud of u everyday,” Grande wrote alongside the video on Twitter.

In the video – directed by Grande’s frequent collaborator Hannah Lux Davis, who also directed the music videos for “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings” – Grande is seen striking a series of poses with a variety of adjectives as captions.

The adjectives include “ladylike,” “willful,” “gentle,” “sexual,” and “divine.”

we made this for the dwt and you’ve been asking for it since ???? happy international women’s day every day to women of every color, shape, size, sexuality, age, religion, trans, cis, and all who identify ! u are everything and i’m proud of u everyday. female by @HANNAHLUXDAVIS ???? pic.twitter.com/pQkNiPSU3d — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 8, 2019

Pointedly, the phrase “not asking for it” repeatedly appears throughout the minute-long clip.

Grande embarked on the Dangerous Woman Tour in early 2017, shortly after she spoke out about feeling “sick and objectified” after an encounter with a male fan of Mac Miller, the late rapper whom she was dating at the time.

“I am not a piece of meat that a man gets to utilize for his pleasure. I’m an adult human being in a relationship with a man who treats me with love and respect,” she wrote in a statement on Twitter.

“We need to share and be vocal when something makes us feel uncomfortable because if we don’t, it will just continue,” she concluded. “We are not objects or prizes. We are QUEENS.”

On Friday, Grande followed the video with two tweets about intersectional feminism.

just a reminder u aren’t celebrating women today or ever unless u including all kindsa women but wbk ???? — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 8, 2019

“just a reminder u aren’t celebrating women today or ever unless u including all kindsa women but wbk [we been knew],” she wrote. “it ain’t feminism if it ain’t intersectional.”

it ain’t feminism if it ain’t intersectional — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 8, 2019

Fans applauded her message online and celebrated the release of the video, which many had been waiting for Grande to post since they saw the visuals on tour.

OMG!!!!! 🙂 you really waited for this day to post. your mind amazes me — mona (@arianashijabi) March 8, 2019

one of my all time favorite visuals, thANK YOU FOR THIS ! happy international women’s day to one of the most inspirational i’ll ever know ♡ today and everyday we celebrate — victoria ???? (@soulfullyariana) March 8, 2019

NOW I GET WHY U DIDNT POST THIS YET U WERE WAITING FOR THE PERFECT MOMENT — ☾ ???????????????? (@sweetenermania) March 8, 2019