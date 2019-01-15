Ariana Grande got a new tattoo of her favorite Pokémon: ‘I’ve wanted this for so long’

caption Ariana Grande has a well-documented love of the Pokémon Eevee. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Ariana Grande recently got a new arm tattoo of the Pokémon Eevee.

“I’ve wanted this for so long,” Grande wrote on her Instagram story over a photo of the new ink.

Fans have long been aware of Grande’s love for Eevee, and many even joke that the pop star resembles the Pokémon.

Grande dressed up as Eevee for Halloween back in 2016, while her then-boyfriend Mac Miller coordinated in a Pikachu costume.

Ariana Grande has gotten new ink. The pop star took to Instagram on Monday morning to show off a portrait of the Pokémon Eevee on her left arm.

“I’ve wanted this for so long,” Grande wrote over a photo of the new ink. She also thanked the man responsible, Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Kane Navasard.

caption “I’ve wanted this for so long,” she wrote. source @arianagrande/Instagram

Grande has many small tattoos, including multiple on her fingers, a crescent moon on her neck, a bee next to her ear, and the phrase “mille tendresse” on the back of her neck.

But the Eevee is one of her biggest yet, rivaled in size only by the portrait of Chihiro, a character from the 2001 anime film “Spirited Away,” on her right arm.

Grande is an avid Pokémon gamer, and fans have long been aware of Grande’s love for Eevee, which is one of the brand’s original and most beloved characters.

It is classified as an “Evolution Pokémon” and is known for its ability to evolve into many different types, including water, fire, and electric Pokémon.

“Eevee has an unstable genetic makeup that suddenly mutates due to the environment in which it lives,” reads its official Pokédex entry.

Although Grande acknowledged that she’s been planning this tattoo for some time, considering the events of her tumultuous and painful year, the creature’s adaptability may be part of why it appeals to her.

Another part of its appeal may be how many fans believe that Grande resembles Eevee. On Wednesday, Grande even posted a video of herself on her Instagram story with the caption, “eevee lookinass.”

Grande dressed up as Eevee for Halloween back in 2016, while her then-boyfriend Mac Miller coordinated in a Pikachu costume. Miller died of an accidental overdose in September.

Read more: Fans are convinced Ariana Grande’s new song ‘Imagine’ is about Mac Miller

Fans are obsessed with Grande’s new ink and some have taken the opportunity to highlight the apparent resemblance.

h2g i posted a thread a few days ago about ariana being eevee and she gets eevee tattooed omg bright minds think alike @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/25gfVRkpNE — cyn ???? (@angelncsa) January 14, 2019

The fact that Ariana Grande now has an Eevee tattoo makes me really really really happy — lil' riss (@tinyblueriss) January 15, 2019

Okay Ariana Grande is an Eevee trainer and it suits her so well — ????ｹﾑᴋemᴜ♪???? (@kemutanino) January 15, 2019