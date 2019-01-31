Ariana Grande fixed her Japanese tattoo after people accused her of disrespecting the language: ‘RIP tiny charcoal grill’

caption Ariana Grande has gotten 36 tattoos (and counting). source ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Ariana Grande recently got a tattoo on her hand, which was meant to say “7 rings” in Japanese, the name of her newest single.

Fans quickly noticed, however, that the two kanji characters paired together actually translates to “shichirin,” which is a small barbecue grill.

After Grande admitted that she knew it was misspelled, some accused her of disrespecting the language “for the aesthetic.”

Grande then shared a text from her Japanese tutor that advised her on how to fix it, which she proceeded to do with the same tattoo artist.

“i’d like it to be respectful and more correct,” she wrote on Twitter about the decision. “everything i do is out of love n appreciation. down for all the corrections and guidance. thank u.”

Ariana Grande paid another visit to her Los Angeles tattoo artist, adding another kanji character to correct the Japenese phrase she got earlier this week.

The original tattoo, “七輪,” was meant to say “seven rings” in Japanese, which is the name of her newest single. Fans quickly noticed, however, that the two kanji characters paired together actually translates to “shichirin,” which is a small barbecue grill.

ariana grande’s dumb ass got a tattoo of an entree and has the audacity to be like o lol i didnt want to sit thru it bc it hurt uwu so basically u care about the aesthetic of kanji but not the meaning of the words?? “indeed” pic.twitter.com/bhCvrEVZuf — caro???????????? (@rococcoletariat) January 30, 2019

In a now-deleted tweet, Grande admitted that she knew it was misspelled, but didn’t want to get the additional characters because the tattoo was too painful – which prompted some to accuse her of disrespecting the language.

Read more: People think Ariana Grande’s new tattoo proves she’s exploiting Japanese culture ‘for the aesthetic’

Thomas Looser, an Associate Professor of East Asian Studies at NYU, told INSIDER that if Grande designed the tattoo without guidance from a Japanese speaker or teacher, he would actually “find that somewhat impressive.”

“Written Japanese is unusually complicated,” Looser said. “To me this looks like there was at least some genuine attempt, by someone who is nonetheless a novice – though one would think someone like her would have gotten expert advice first.”

On Wednesday, Grande shared a text from her Japanese tutor, who advised her on how to easily fix the mistake by adding “one more kanji between and above them.”

caption Grande has been working with her Japanese tutor, Ayumi, since 2015. source @arianagrande/Instagram

Grande made a plan with the same tattoo artist who inked her original phrase, Kane Navasard, to follow her tutor’s instructions.

caption “We have a plan,” she wrote. source @arianagrande/Instagram

Although the design for the corrected tattoo was altered slightly for the final result, Grande did share a photo of her corrected tattoo later that evening.

“slightly better,” she wrote next to the photo on her Instagram story. “thanks to my tutor for helping me fix and to @kanenavasard for being a legend. and to my doctor for the lidocaine shots (no joke).”

“rip tiny charcoal grill. miss u man. i actually really liked u.”

caption Ariana Grande’s fixed tattoo. source @arianagrande/Instagram

Japanese is read vertically from top to bottom, which may explain why the new character is directly beneath the first (although it’s also read right to left, so the translation is still not technically correct).

Grande further explained her decision to adjust the tattoo on Twitter when responding to fan reactions.

“i’d like it to be more respectful and more correct bruh what’s wrong with that,” she replied to one fan, who has since deleted their original tweet. “tryna learn heeere.”

i’d like it to be respectful and more correct bruh what’s wrong w that ???? tryna learn heeere — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 31, 2019

“everything i do is out of love n appreciation,” she replied to another, who thanked her for apologizing for the mistake. “down for all the corrections and guidance. thank u.”

everything i do is out of love n appreciation. down for all the corrections and guidance. thank u. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 31, 2019

When yet another fan expressed frustration that Grande has had to explain herself and her actions, Grande said that she doesn’t feel sorry about it: “i’m saying thank u.”

i don’t. i’m saying thank u. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 31, 2019

“If people think [the original tattoo] is an illegitimate appropriation of Japanese, they might want to look at the ways in which the Japanese have used English,” Looser told us.

He noted that Japanese people have been known to use “often hilariously bad English” as a kind of inside joke, especially in places like advertisements or restaurant names.

“Japan-related popular cultural language is inherently playful, and personally, even if [Grande] could’ve been more careful, I think that playfulness is worth embracing as much as criticizing,” Looser said. “The attempt is as much a gesture toward Japanese culture as it is a refusal to actually work with it.”

Grande has often expressed a love for Japan and Japanese culture. She began learning the language in 2015 and has demonstrated her progress on numerous occasions.

The correct spelling of “seven rings” in Japanese was included in Grande’s music video for her song, “7 Rings.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.