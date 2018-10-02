10 surprising things you probably didn’t know about Ariana Grande

caption Ariana Grande has been acting and singing for years. source Getty/Dave Hogan

You may know of Ariana Grande’s time on Nickelodeon as Cat Valentine, and the fact that she recently released her fourth studio album, “Sweetener,” but there are probably some surprising things you didn’t know about the songstress.

Here are 10 things you might not have known about Ariana Grande.

She got her start in musical theater.

caption She was on Broadway. source Getty/Joe Corrigan

Before landing a gig on the Nickelodeon show “Victorious,” Grande was involved in musical theater.

A native Floridian, Grande performed with the Fort Lauderdale Children’s Theater as a child. One of her performances included the leading role in “Annie.”

She also starred in the Broadway musical, “13.”

She’s allergic to cats.

caption She tweeted about it in 2010. source Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Even though she played Cat Valentine in “Victorious” and “Sam & Cat,” the former Nickelodeon star is allergic to her namesake.

She shared her cat allergy in a tweet in 2010.

One of her singles earned her some major status as a pop icon — and a lawsuit.

caption Grande in “The Way” music video. source YouTube/ArianaGrandeVEVO

According to ABC news, Grande was sued in 2013 for allegedly copying a lyric for her smash hit, “The Way,” featuring Mac Miller.

According to the suit, “The Way” allegedly copied a lyric from the 1972 song ” Troglodyte (Cave Man)” by The Jimmy Castor Bunch.

In 2015, New York Daily News reported that the suit reached a confidential settlement.

She’s got a few good vocal impressions up her sleeve.

caption On “SNL,” she impersonated Jennifer Lawrence. source YouTube/Saturday Night Live

Grande’s impression of Jennifer Lawrence stole the show on “Saturday Night Live.” But the “Hunger Games” star isn’t the only celeb whose vocals Grande can impersonate.

She also showed off her musical impressions on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where she impersonated singers like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

The first song she remembers singing is “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

caption She said “The Wizard of Oz” used to be her favorite movie. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

In a 2012 interview with Neon Limelight, Grande said “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” is the first song she remembers singing.

In that same interview, she shared that “The Wizard of Oz” was her favorite movie when she was younger.

She resents her debut single and its music video.

caption Grande in 2011, the same year of her music video’s release. source Getty/Jason Meritt

The 2011 song, “Put Your Hearts Up,” was a bubblegum-pop proclamation of positivity, but Grande felt anything but positive about the “inauthentic” track and its music video.

“It was geared toward kids and felt so inauthentic and fake,” Grande told Rolling Stone in 2014. “For the video, they gave me a bad spray tan and put me in a princess dress and had me frolic around the street. The whole thing was straight out of hell. I still have nightmares about it, and I made them hide it on my Vevo page.”

Currently, it appears the video is still hidden from her Vevo page, or it has been deleted.

She shares a manager with a few fellow big names.

caption Her manager (left) has also worked closely with Justin Bieber (right). source Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Ariana Grande’s manager Scooter Braun also helped Justin Bieber achieve worldwide fame. Braun also manages Carly Rae Jepsen, Tori Kelly, and Dan + Shay, among others.

Her last name isn’t pronounced the way you might think.

caption She said she wishes she pronounced it the way her grandpa did more often. source Mike Windle/Getty Images

In a Beats One interview, Ariana Grande shared that her grandpa didn’t pronounce her last name as many commonly do: ‘Grahn-day.’

“My brother was like, we should say ‘Gran-day.’ It’s so fun to say it. I grew up saying ‘Grand-ee’ and I think of my grandpa and I wish I said ‘Grand-ee’ more,” Grande told the interviewer.

Grande says she is 100% vegan.

caption She tweeted about it in 2013. source Jesse Grant/Getty Images

In 2013, Grande tweeted she was going “100% vegan,” adding that her “heart feels very happy” with the dietary decision.

Grande’s trainer, Harley Pasternak, described Grande’s diet as “macrobiotic Japanese” to Glamour magazine.

Read More: I ate like Ariana Grande for a week – and I am baffled at how she does it

She said she was raised Catholic, but now has a connection with Kabbalah.

caption She said Kabbalah stuck with her. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In an interview with Telegraph in 2014, Grande explained that she grew up Catholic, but later found a connection with Kabbalah.

“They were building a Kabbalah center in Florida so [me and my brother] checked it out and really had a connection with it,” Grande told Telegraph. “[Kabbalah] sort of stuck with me. And since then my life has unfolded in a really beautiful way, and I think that it has a lot to do with the tools I’ve learned through Kabbalah, I really do.”

Kabbalah is “an ancient wisdom” that focuses on “how to receive fulfillment” in one’s life.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.