Ariana Grande has reportedly given Pete Davidson back her $100k diamond engagement ring after they broke up

caption Ariana Grande performing, with a zoom on the detail of her ring. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are no longer an item – so she’s given him back the $100,000 diamond engagement ring, TMZ sources said.

The ring was a one of a kind design which took weeks to make.

Davidson and Grande reportedly split on Sunday, four months after she first wore the ring in public.

Here’s a full timeline of their up-and-down relationship.

Ariana Grande has reportedly given Pete Davidson back the $100,000 diamond engagement ring she was given when he proposed.

TMZ reported on Tuesday that sources close to the singer said she gave the ring back after the pair broke up on Sunday, and there was no struggle over who would keep it.

INSIDER previously reported that the ring was a one-of-a-kind gift, which took weeks to make, made specifically for Grande by jeweler Greg Yuna.

The ring was first seen on June 3, when Grande performed at the Wango Tango festival . Grande was also spotted wearing the ring in her music video for “Dance to This,” on July 19.

Now the couple have reportedly split, they will also have to decide who gets to keep the miniature pig they adopted in September.

The “Saturday Night Live” comedian got a tattoo of the pig, called “Piggy Smallz,” on his torso – though TMZ reported Ariana actually paid for the pig, so is likely to keep it.

Grande often posed with the pig on her Instagram, like in this post below:

Davidson and Grande reportedly split weeks ago, but the news only emerged on Sunday and fans were not surprised at the news – some keen-eyed fans spotted that Davidson covered up an Ariana-inspired tattoo weeks before.