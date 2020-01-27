Ariana Grande changed into a second outfit at the Grammys before the show even started

caption Ariana Grande in her second outfit at the 2020 Grammys. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ariana Grande changed into a second gray outfit at the 2020 Grammys red carpet shortly after arriving in a tulle ball gown.

Her second look appears to be a two-piece outfit with a voluminous skirt and form-fitting, gray tank top with a bedazzled neckline.

Grande’s stylist, Law Roach, told E! News that the gray color palette would continue to Grande’s onstage performance.

Ariana Grande made an entrance at the 2020 Grammys red carpet in a custom-made Giambattista Valli ball gown with a 20-foot-wide skirt.

Shortly after she debuted her first ensemble, Grande appeared to step out in a second look. Grande shared a video on her Instagram Story with the caption “next,” in which she is shown wearing a dark gray top with a different silhouette and color to her first gown.

caption Ariana Grande shared a photo of her second look on her Instagram Story. source Ariana Grande/Instagram

The “7 Rings” singer wore a two-piece outfit that featured a voluminous skirt with a bow around the waist, and she paired it with a form-fitting, gray tank top with a bedazzled neckline.

caption Ariana Grande wears a two-toned gray look at the Grammys. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Grande appeared to keep some elements from her first red-carpet look, including her high-ponytail, diamond earrings, and the gray tones of her outfit.

caption Ariana Grande’s second Grammys red-carpet outfit. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In an interview with E! News, Grande’s stylist, Law Roach, said that the gray color of the singer’s red-carpet attire would also be present in her onstage performance.

caption Ariana Grande arrived wearing a custom Giambattista Valli gown. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Representatives for Law Roach and Giambattista Valli did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.