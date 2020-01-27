Ariana Grande changed into a second outfit at the Grammys before the show even started

- source
- Ariana Grande changed into a second gray outfit at the 2020 Grammys red carpet shortly after arriving in a tulle ball gown.
- Her second look appears to be a two-piece outfit with a voluminous skirt and form-fitting, gray tank top with a bedazzled neckline.
- Grande’s stylist, Law Roach, told E! News that the gray color palette would continue to Grande’s onstage performance.
Ariana Grande made an entrance at the 2020 Grammys red carpet in a custom-made Giambattista Valli ball gown with a 20-foot-wide skirt.
Shortly after she debuted her first ensemble, Grande appeared to step out in a second look. Grande shared a video on her Instagram Story with the caption “next,” in which she is shown wearing a dark gray top with a different silhouette and color to her first gown.
The “7 Rings” singer wore a two-piece outfit that featured a voluminous skirt with a bow around the waist, and she paired it with a form-fitting, gray tank top with a bedazzled neckline.
Grande appeared to keep some elements from her first red-carpet look, including her high-ponytail, diamond earrings, and the gray tones of her outfit.
In an interview with E! News, Grande’s stylist, Law Roach, said that the gray color of the singer’s red-carpet attire would also be present in her onstage performance.
Representatives for Law Roach and Giambattista Valli did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.