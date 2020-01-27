Ariana Grande was fan-girling over all her fellow nominees at the Grammys — see the adorable photos

- source
- Steve Granitz/WireImage
- Ariana Grande was photographed looking super excited for many of her fellow nominees at the 2020 Grammy Awards.
- She embraced Billie Eilish on the red carpet, appeared to praise Lil Nas X’s pink outfit, and posed with Tyler, the Creator.
- See the adorable photos below.
Ariana Grande stole the show in a tulle dress and blonde ponytail at the 2020 Grammy Awards – but she seemed far more excited to see her peers and fellow nominees.
The 26-year-old pop star, who was nominated for five awards this year, was photographed embracing many of her fellow musicians at the 62nd annual ceremony on Sunday.
She excitedly ran up to Billie Eilish on the red carpet, judging by photos posted by Entertainment Tonight. The two singers shared a sweet hug, to the delight of many fans.
Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish hugging it out at the #GRAMMYs! pic.twitter.com/NFdyIevPSZ
— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 27, 2020
Grande also enthusiastically embraced Lil Nas X, appearing to praise his pink cowboy outfit.
Grande, Eilish, and Lil Nas X are all nominated for album of the year, for “Thank U, Next,” “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” and “7,” respectively.
- source
- Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
- source
- Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
The “NASA” singer also posed with Tyler, the Creator, whose critically acclaimed “Igor” is up for best rap album.
Grande was beaming with the rapper’s arm around her.
- source
- Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
The Grammys are airing live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center until 11:30 p.m. ET on CBS. See a full list of the winners here, updated live.
