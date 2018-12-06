Ariana Grande gave her seal of approval to Jeff Goldblum’s ‘Thank U, Next’ spoof

caption James Corden performs “Thank U, Jeff” onstage with four men dressed as various Jeff Goldblum characters. source CBS

Ariana Grande tweeted her approval of James Corden’s “Thank U, Next” parody called “Thank U, Jeff.”

The spoof video, which aired on Wednesday’s “The Late Late Show,” featured Corden singing about his admiration for Jeff Goldblum.

“omg…… may i please….. please for christmas have the thank u, jeff book?” Grande wrote. “it’s for a friend. promise.”

caption It’s a spoof of Grande’s parody of the Burn Book in “Mean Girls.” source CBS

omg…… may i please….. please for christmas have the thank u, jeff book? it’s for a friend. promise. https://t.co/4FRJJ3Q7JD — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 6, 2018

“First saw him in ‘The Fly,’ where his face was grotesque. Then he won independence from an alien mess,” Corden sings. “In ‘Thor: Ragnarok,’ his performance was classic. But who could forget the hot doctor that he played in ‘Jurassic?'”

Corden goes on to praise Goldblum as a “silver fox with black thick-rimmed glasses” and “the complete package.”

caption “He’s the complete package / Look at him here, in this leather jacket.” source CBS

Goldblum himself appears throughout the video, watching Corden sing and looking flattered.

Grande’s original “Thank U, Next” video is a tribute to her ex-boyfriends and a self-love anthem, which draws visuals from four iconic female-focused movies: “Mean Girls,” “Bring It On,” “13 Going on 30,” and “Legally Blonde.”

Watch Corden and Goldblum’s parody below.

