Ariana Grande reacts to her new Madame Tussauds wax figure: ‘I just wanna talk’

caption Ariana Grande reacted to her new wax figure. source Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Madame Tussauds London unveiled a new wax figure of Ariana Grande on May 21 that includes the singer’s signature high ponytail, long boots, and an oversized sweater.

Grande appeared to be just as confused as her fans, who said that the statue looks nothing like her.

In response to photos of the figure that were shared by @popcravenews, the “Thank U, Next” singer wrote: “i just wanna talk.”

Ariana Grande had a shady response to her new Madame Tussauds wax figure.

The statue of the 25-year-old singer was unveiled on May 21 at EL&N Café in London, England, featuring Grande’s signature high ponytail, over-the-knee boots, an oversized sweater, and a microphone in one hand. After @popcravenews shared images of the wax figure, Grande appeared to say that she wanted to chat with the people who created the statue.

“i just wanna talk,” she said.

caption Ariana Grande weighed in on her new wax figure. source popcravenews/Instagram

The “Thank U, Next,” singer’s reaction echoed that of her fans, who were quick to voice their complaints and say that the wax figure looks nothing like the singer. Specifically, they said that the statue’s nose and eyebrows aren’t accurate.

You chose Classic Ari! Now we have her style nailed, you can see @ArianaGrande at Madame Tussauds London for 5 weeks from Friday ????????#MTLxAri #ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/gnd58eCGhC — Madame Tussauds (@MadameTussauds) May 21, 2019

In April, Madame Tussauds asked fans to select a style for Grande’s wax figure. The options were “Classic Ari,” “Sassy Ari,” and “Princess Ari.” The winner was “Classic Ari.”

The “Thank U, Next” singer’s wax figure will be available for the public to see until late June.

This isn’t the first time a statue has been created in honor of the “Sweetener” singer. In April 2017, Madame Tussauds Blackpool revealed their Grande-inspired creation. Eight months later, another one was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas.