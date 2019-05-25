Ariana Grande’s new wax figure has been unveiled, and fans think it looks nothing like the singer

Madame Tussauds London released images of their new wax figure that was inspired by Ariana Grande.

The statue, which was unveiled at EL&N Café in London, England on Tuesday, features Grande’s signature high ponytail, over-the-knee boots, an oversized sweater, and a microphone in one hand.

Fans on Twitter said that the figure doesn’t look like the “Thank U, Next” singer. They said that the nose and eyebrows aren’t accurate.

The look, which Madame Tussauds calls “Classic Ari,” was chosen after fans weighed in back in April. They were asked to select a style for Grande’s figure: “Classic Ari,” “Sassy Ari,” or “Princess Ari.”

You can see the completed statue in the post below.

You chose Classic Ari! Now we have her style nailed, you can see @ArianaGrande at Madame Tussauds London for 5 weeks from Friday ????????#MTLxAri #ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/gnd58eCGhC — Madame Tussauds (@MadameTussauds) May 21, 2019

Fans on Twitter are disappointed by the wax figure and many said that the facial features, like the nose and eyebrows, aren’t accurate.

I wouldn’t say nailed — blessing ???? (@AGrandeLDN) May 22, 2019

This don't even look like her- — ????Tessa???? (@TeshiButera) May 21, 2019

Dosnt really look like her but okay — kaynaat ♡???? (@kaynaatrashidx) May 21, 2019

The facial features don’t match too welll — [ nightmare! ] (@buteraswiftlyy) May 21, 2019

that’s not ariana — Thank u next ???? (@iza16081) May 21, 2019

eyebrows nose and lips are completely wrong — maddy ???? (@maddy_kyle26) May 22, 2019

the longer i look,, the more confused i get — ???? saw aladdin (@bluesoulx_) May 22, 2019

Seriously, like it’s not even identical. Such a disappointment. — èlly (@agirlname_e) May 22, 2019

And tbh she never wears thick black eyeliner under her eyes either lol — fluff ???? colossalcon (@KambachFluff) May 21, 2019

you’re rlly not gonna do her iconic straight eyebrows — mya ☁️ ‎⎊ (@starksgrandes) May 22, 2019

Are you sure this is Ariana? Because I’m not. — Kyle Douce (@romanianlettuce) May 24, 2019

The “Thank U, Next” singer’s wax figure will be available to the public until late June. This also isn’t the first time a statue has been created in honor of Grande. In April 2017, Madame Tussauds Blackpool revealed their Grande-inspired creation. Eight months later, another one was unveiled one at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas.