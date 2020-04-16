People want Ariana Grande to play Megara in a live-action ‘Hercules,’ and even the actress who voiced the character agrees

caption Megara was voiced by Susan Egan in Disney’s 1997 animated film “Hercules.” source Disney / Ariana Grande/YouTube

Ariana Grande will perform “I Won’t Say I’m In Love” from the 1997 animated film “Hercules” during ABC’s upcoming special, “The Disney Family Singalong.”

The performance has inspired fans to petition for Grande to play Megara in a live-action “Hercules” remake.

Broadway actress Susan Egan, who voiced the character in the original film, shared her support for the casting.

“Couldn’t be more perfect! @ArianaGrande is the greatest thing since the pocket in pita!” she wrote on Twitter.

Ariana Grande fans think they’ve figured out her ideal next acting role: Megara, the famously clever and cynical bombshell from Disney’s 1997 animated film “Hercules.”

Fans were inspired when Grande was confirmed to appear on ABC’s upcoming special, “The Disney Family Singalong.” The one-hour event, which airs Thursday at 8 pm EST, will feature a variety of stars performing beloved Disney songs from their homes.

Grande will sing Megara’s show-stopping ballad “I Won’t Say I’m In Love.” Her performance has been teased by ABC in promo clips and commercials.

The singer’s mother, Joan Grande, celebrated the news on Twitter.

“FINALLY!! After singing the Muses and Meg all the time since you were 4 years old, I’m so excited for you to share your singing of every part of this gorgeous song,” she wrote.

Fans immediately began drawing comparisons between Grande and Megara, with some even blending images of the two women.

A petition to cast Grande as Meg in a live-action “Hercules” has already gathered over 11,000 signatures – although Disney hasn’t confirmed that a remake is in the works.

Even Broadway actress Susan Egan, who voiced the character in the original animated film, said Grande would be “perfect” for the role.

“omg,” Grande replied.

Grande previously recorded a cover of the “Hercules” song “Zero to Hero” for the 2015 compilation album “We Love Disney.” She also recorded a duet with John Legend for the 2017 live-action “Beauty and the Beast” remake, which starred Emma Watson as Belle.